Shaped by hardship, Djokovic grateful for ‘tennis mom’ and ‘tennis dad’





PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) – While Novak Djokovic was already looking forward to a potential record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, there was also time on Sunday for him to reflect on what had made him the most successful male tennis player: hardship and adversity . Djokovic, who won his 23rd major men’s title at the French Open on Sunday, grew up in war-torn Serbia before moving to Niki Pilic’s academy in Munich, Germany in 1999 — one of the two most important encounters of his life . “My upbringing was probably different from most other players of my generation. I go back to the 1990s when I was four, five years old and we had a few wars,” Djokovic told a press conference after winning his third French Open title. by beating the Norwegian Casper Ruud in straight sets. “Serbia had an embargo. I couldn’t travel for quite a few youth tournaments. So there was a lot of adversity and it was a very challenging time for everyone in my country. “My family had a very low budget. But my parents still decided to support me in my dream, which was to become a professional tennis player and hopefully win Wimbledon and become number one in the world.” Djokovic reaped the rewards of spending time with another important figure in his life, Jelena Gencic, whom he called his “tennis mother,” with Pilic as the “father.” “She passed away about 10 years ago, but she’s had an incredible influence on me both on and off the pitch,” said Djokovic. “She was a real mentor. And she worked closely with my parents, who gave her space and permission to spend a lot of time with me, even when we weren’t training on the track. I always went to her house , and we did a lot of different things that shaped my mind as a human being, but also as a professional, as a young player who dreams of turning pro.” His parents, Srdan and Dijana, were former skiers but had no tennis background, and Djokovic was thankful they took a leap of faith with him. “My mother is a rock. She is an incredible woman who held the family together in the most difficult moments. My father is an incredible driving force of the family, someone who instilled in me such strength of faith and positive thinking,” he said . “He never played tennis. No one in my family played tennis, so he had to ask people who were experts, who had knowledge of the field, if I had a potential, a talent, if he should invest money or not. “So again, we were lucky enough to meet these two people early in my career, and they convinced him to keep going. So of course he and my mom had to go through a lot of hardship, financially, emotionally, one way or another. for me to sit here. So I don’t forget that. I actually carry it in my heart.” Reporting by Julien Pretot; Edited by Toby Davis Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/sports/tennis/shaped-by-hardship-djokovic-grateful-tennis-mother-tennis-father-2023-06-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos