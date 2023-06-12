Ball hockey brings adults and children together every week at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds





SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – Ball hockey is still harder than anything I’ve done in the military, [physical training] wise,” says Shreveport Ragin Gators defense attorney JJ McCaw. Players on the center ice (KSLA) Who knew that the difficulty of a game we once played as kids is pretty high? Despite strong agility skills, the ball hockey move brings the masses. I originally came to baseball on a baseball scholarship,” says former LSU-Shreveport baseball star, now Red River Rougaroo forward Riley Spencer. I have now started a family. Me and my two young children are playing every weekend. Ball hockey game in Exhibits Building at Louisiana State Fairgrounds (KSLA) Instead of ice and skates, the squeak of sneakers can be heard in the Exhibits building at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. I grew up up north and it is very cold,” said Shreveport Gators defenseman Michael Delaney. All the hockey is done outside and it’s just too cold. I moved here in 2007. decided on a whim to join. But ball hockey doesn’t share the same intensity as their on-ice compadres. [Ice hockey]they can control and stuff like that,” says McCaw. It’s more of a non-contact sport. But contact does happen. Players fight for the ball during the game (KSLA) The National Ball Hockey League is already big and will only grow. The Ark-La-Tex has two local teams, the Shreveport Ragin Gators and Red River Rougaroo. It’s great to see the fruits of our labor,” said Red River Rougaroo goalkeeper Michael Hinton. The league has grown by about 20 players this year. I’ve been doing it for seven or eight years. [The National Ball Hockey League] been doing it for about 15 [years]. Nice to see secondary generations starting to play and kids growing up. We have our kids there too. Players during a timeout of a ball hockey game (KSLA) We’ve learned that ball hockey isn’t that aggressive. But some are asked to call it back occasionally. My wife yelled at me the other day — earlier today, because I was coaching the smaller kids on their team,” McCaw recalls. I got a little excited, because all my competitiveness came out, because we were losing. Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

