Four PTMSI Riau athletes will be representatives of BNNP Riau in the 2023 International Table Tennis Championship





PEKANBARU (RIAUSKY.COM)– BNN RI will once again hold the 2023 Smash on Drugs International Table Tennis Championship with a total prize pool of US$40,000. This championship will take place from June 15 to 21 at Widya Sabha Auditorium, Udayana University Badung, Bali. The Riau Provincial National Narcotics Agency (BNNP) sent four athletes from the Riau All-Indonesian Table Tennis Association (PTMSI) to participate in the 2023 International Championship Table Tennis Tournament. According to the schedule, the table tennis tournament will be held from June 15 to 21 at Widya Sabha Auditorium, Udayana University-Badung, Bali. The head of BNNP Riau, Brigadier General Pol Robinson Siregar, said the 2023 International Table Tennis Championship was sponsored by BNN RI to commemorate International Anti-Narcotics Day (HANI) in 2023. “We give enthusiasm and motivation to table tennis athletes from Pekanbaru who will represent BNNP Riau in the international tournament in Bali, so that they become even more enthusiastic to practice, so that they can achieve achievements and become professional athletes,” he hoped. Chairman of PTMSI Riau Robin Hutagalung through Secretary Adrizal said the four table tennis players who will represent Riau province are Asbul Mizan, Fauzi Ardian, M. Alghifari and Althafah Adheliansyah. “This event is very important, because the best table tennis players from different countries in the Asian continent, such as South Korea, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and also some of the best table tennis players in Indonesia will participate,” said Adrizal. Adrizal expressed his gratitude to BNNP Riau for sending PTMSI Riau athletes to participate in an international table tennis event in Bali. “My message is to keep the good name of the Riau BNNP to participate in the competition in Bali. Give your best for the Riau BNNP, show your abilities. Don’t look at who our opponents are. Do what you can, this will provide valuable experience for Riau table tennis athletes willing to compete in the Sumatra Pre-PON and Porwil events in 2023,” he said. He reminded the four athletes to continue training enthusiastically to pursue achievements and bring the good name of the Riau region. “Keep sporting during matches, especially to maintain Riau’s dignity,” he hoped FYI, the 2022 International Table Tennis Championship titled “Smash On Drugs” is competing for a total prize of $37,000. While in 2023 it represents a total prize pool of $40,000. higher than last year.

