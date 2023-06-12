



New conference soccer prep schedules released This fall will see a new look in high school sports, with a realigned Northern Lakes League, Northern Buckeye Conference, and Blanchard Valley Conference. In the NLL, Toledo Whitmer, Clay, Fremont Ross and Findlay have joined as Maumee leaves for NBC. The NLL is divided into a major school and minor school division, but non-conference competitions are scheduled across the divisions. The major school division includes Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne, Findlay, Sylvania Northview, Springfield, and Toledo Whitmer. The small school division includes Bowling Green, Clay, Napoleon, Sylvania Southview and Fremont Ross. In the NBC, Maumee is joined by Oak Harbor as the realigned league now includes Eastwood, Genoa, Rossford, Lake, Otsego, Maumee, Oak Harbor and Fostoria. Elmwood has left for the BVC. Schedules, according to JoeEitel.com NORTHERN LAKES LEAGUE PERRYSBURG August 18 TOLEDO ST. FRANCIS August 25 @ Marysville Sept. 1 @ Fremont Ross September 8 SYLVANIA SOUTH VIEW Sept. 15 @ Clay Sept. 22 SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW Sept. 29 @Toledo Whitmer October 6 FINDLAY October 13 @ Springfield October 20 ANTHONY WAYNE BOWLING GREEN August 18 OTSEGO August 25 @ Fostoria Sept. 1 @Anthony Wayne Sept. 8 SPRINGFIELD Sept. 15 @ Sylvania Northview September 22 CLAY Sep 29 @ Sylvania Southview October 6 TOLEDO WOODWARD October 13 NAPOLEON October 20 @ Fremont Ross NORTHERN BUCKEYE CONFERENCE EASTWOOD August 18 OTTAWA-GLANDORF August 25 @ Elmwood September 1 WAUSEON September 8 MORE Sept. 15 @ Maumee Sept. 22 Rossford Sept. 29 @ Fostoria Oct 19, 6 @ Success October 13 OAK HARBOR October 20 @ Genoa MORE August 18 LEIPSIC August 25 @ Northwood September 1 DELTA Sept. 8 @ Eastwood September 15 GENOA Sept. 22 @ Maumee Sept. 29 Rossford October 6 @ Fostoria Oct 19, 13 LUCK October 20 @ Oak Harbor OTSEGO August 18 @ Bowling Green August 25 TINOR Sept. 1 @ Liberty Center Sept 8 Rossford Sept. 15 @ Fostoria September 22 GENOA Sept. 29 @ Oak Harbor October 6 EASTWOOD October 13 @ More October 20 MAUMEE ROSSFORD August 18 NORTHWOOD August 25 @ Port Clinton September 1 EVERGREEN September 8 @ Otsego September 15 OAK HARBOR Sept. 22 @ Eastwood Sept. 29 @ More October 6 MAUMEE October 13 GENOA October 20 @ Fostoria BLANCHARD VALLEY CONFERENCE ELMP WOOD Aug 18 @ Evergreen August 25 EASTWOOD September 1 RIVERDALE Sept. 8 @ Arlington Sept. 15 LIBERTY–BENTON September 23 @ Lima Central Catholic September 29 ARCADIA October 6 @McComb Oct 19, 13 EDON October 20 @ Pandora-Gilboa NORTHWEST CENTRAL CONFERENCE NORTH BALTIMORE Aug 18 @ Vanlue August 25 @ Hardin Northern September 1, ELGIN Sept. 8 CORY-RAWSON Sept. 15 @ Waynesfield-Goshen Sept. 22 LIMA PERRY Sept. 29 @ Ridgedale October 6 RIDGEMONT October 13 @ Crestline October 20 ABOVE SCIOTO VALLEY TOLEDO AREA ATHLETIC CONFERENCE NORTHWOOD August 18 @ Rossford August 25 MORE Sept. 1 LAKOTA Sept. 8 ERIE-MASON Sept. 22 @ Ottawa Hills Sept. [email protected] October 6 MONTPELIER October 13 HILLTOP October 20 @ Western Reserve SANDUSKY BAY CONFERENCE RIVER SECTION LAKOTA August 18 @ Monroeville August 25 ARCADIA Sept. 1 @ Northwood Sept. 8 @ Tiffin Calvert Sept. 15 HOPEWELL-LOUDON September 22, WILLARD September 29, GIBSONBURG Oct 19, 6 @ Margaretha Oct. 13 @ Fremont St. Joseph October 20 WOODMORE

