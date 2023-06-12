Sports
New conference soccer prep schedules released
This fall will see a new look in high school sports, with a realigned Northern Lakes League, Northern Buckeye Conference, and Blanchard Valley Conference.
In the NLL, Toledo Whitmer, Clay, Fremont Ross and Findlay have joined as Maumee leaves for NBC.
The NLL is divided into a major school and minor school division, but non-conference competitions are scheduled across the divisions.
The major school division includes Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne, Findlay, Sylvania Northview, Springfield, and Toledo Whitmer. The small school division includes Bowling Green, Clay, Napoleon, Sylvania Southview and Fremont Ross.
In the NBC, Maumee is joined by Oak Harbor as the realigned league now includes Eastwood, Genoa, Rossford, Lake, Otsego, Maumee, Oak Harbor and Fostoria. Elmwood has left for the BVC.
Schedules, according to JoeEitel.com
NORTHERN LAKES LEAGUE
PERRYSBURG
August 18 TOLEDO ST. FRANCIS
August 25 @ Marysville
Sept. 1 @ Fremont Ross
September 8 SYLVANIA SOUTH VIEW
Sept. 15 @ Clay
Sept. 22 SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
Sept. 29 @Toledo Whitmer
October 6 FINDLAY
October 13 @ Springfield
October 20 ANTHONY WAYNE
BOWLING GREEN
August 18 OTSEGO
August 25 @ Fostoria
Sept. 1 @Anthony Wayne
Sept. 8 SPRINGFIELD
Sept. 15 @ Sylvania Northview
September 22 CLAY
Sep 29 @ Sylvania Southview
October 6 TOLEDO WOODWARD
October 13 NAPOLEON
October 20 @ Fremont Ross
NORTHERN BUCKEYE CONFERENCE
EASTWOOD
August 18 OTTAWA-GLANDORF
August 25 @ Elmwood
September 1 WAUSEON
September 8 MORE
Sept. 15 @ Maumee
Sept. 22 Rossford
Sept. 29 @ Fostoria
Oct 19, 6 @ Success
October 13 OAK HARBOR
October 20 @ Genoa
MORE
August 18 LEIPSIC
August 25 @ Northwood
September 1 DELTA
Sept. 8 @ Eastwood
September 15 GENOA
Sept. 22 @ Maumee
Sept. 29 Rossford
October 6 @ Fostoria
Oct 19, 13 LUCK
October 20 @ Oak Harbor
OTSEGO
August 18 @ Bowling Green
August 25 TINOR
Sept. 1 @ Liberty Center
Sept 8 Rossford
Sept. 15 @ Fostoria
September 22 GENOA
Sept. 29 @ Oak Harbor
October 6 EASTWOOD
October 13 @ More
October 20 MAUMEE
ROSSFORD
August 18 NORTHWOOD
August 25 @ Port Clinton
September 1 EVERGREEN
September 8 @ Otsego
September 15 OAK HARBOR
Sept. 22 @ Eastwood
Sept. 29 @ More
October 6 MAUMEE
October 13 GENOA
October 20 @ Fostoria
BLANCHARD VALLEY CONFERENCE
ELMP WOOD
Aug 18 @ Evergreen
August 25 EASTWOOD
September 1 RIVERDALE
Sept. 8 @ Arlington
Sept. 15 LIBERTY–BENTON
September 23 @ Lima Central Catholic
September 29 ARCADIA
October 6 @McComb
Oct 19, 13 EDON
October 20 @ Pandora-Gilboa
NORTHWEST CENTRAL CONFERENCE
NORTH BALTIMORE
Aug 18 @ Vanlue
August 25 @ Hardin Northern
September 1, ELGIN
Sept. 8 CORY-RAWSON
Sept. 15 @ Waynesfield-Goshen
Sept. 22 LIMA PERRY
Sept. 29 @ Ridgedale
October 6 RIDGEMONT
October 13 @ Crestline
October 20 ABOVE SCIOTO VALLEY
TOLEDO AREA ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
NORTHWOOD
August 18 @ Rossford
August 25 MORE
Sept. 1 LAKOTA
Sept. 8 ERIE-MASON
Sept. 22 @ Ottawa Hills
Sept. [email protected]
October 6 MONTPELIER
October 13 HILLTOP
October 20 @ Western Reserve
SANDUSKY BAY CONFERENCE
RIVER SECTION
LAKOTA
August 18 @ Monroeville
August 25 ARCADIA
Sept. 1 @ Northwood
Sept. 8 @ Tiffin Calvert
Sept. 15 HOPEWELL-LOUDON
September 22, WILLARD
September 29, GIBSONBURG
Oct 19, 6 @ Margaretha
Oct. 13 @ Fremont St. Joseph
October 20 WOODMORE
