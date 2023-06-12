Connect with us

Sports

New conference soccer prep schedules released

New conference soccer prep schedules released

 


New conference soccer prep schedules released

This fall will see a new look in high school sports, with a realigned Northern Lakes League, Northern Buckeye Conference, and Blanchard Valley Conference.

In the NLL, Toledo Whitmer, Clay, Fremont Ross and Findlay have joined as Maumee leaves for NBC.

The NLL is divided into a major school and minor school division, but non-conference competitions are scheduled across the divisions.

The major school division includes Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne, Findlay, Sylvania Northview, Springfield, and Toledo Whitmer. The small school division includes Bowling Green, Clay, Napoleon, Sylvania Southview and Fremont Ross.

In the NBC, Maumee is joined by Oak Harbor as the realigned league now includes Eastwood, Genoa, Rossford, Lake, Otsego, Maumee, Oak Harbor and Fostoria. Elmwood has left for the BVC.

Schedules, according to JoeEitel.com

NORTHERN LAKES LEAGUE

PERRYSBURG

August 18 TOLEDO ST. FRANCIS

August 25 @ Marysville

Sept. 1 @ Fremont Ross

September 8 SYLVANIA SOUTH VIEW

Sept. 15 @ Clay

Sept. 22 SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

Sept. 29 @Toledo Whitmer

October 6 FINDLAY

October 13 @ Springfield

October 20 ANTHONY WAYNE

BOWLING GREEN

August 18 OTSEGO

August 25 @ Fostoria

Sept. 1 @Anthony Wayne

Sept. 8 SPRINGFIELD

Sept. 15 @ Sylvania Northview

September 22 CLAY

Sep 29 @ Sylvania Southview

October 6 TOLEDO WOODWARD

October 13 NAPOLEON

October 20 @ Fremont Ross

NORTHERN BUCKEYE CONFERENCE

EASTWOOD

August 18 OTTAWA-GLANDORF

August 25 @ Elmwood

September 1 WAUSEON

September 8 MORE

Sept. 15 @ Maumee

Sept. 22 Rossford

Sept. 29 @ Fostoria

Oct 19, 6 @ Success

October 13 OAK HARBOR

October 20 @ Genoa

MORE

August 18 LEIPSIC

August 25 @ Northwood

September 1 DELTA

Sept. 8 @ Eastwood

September 15 GENOA

Sept. 22 @ Maumee

Sept. 29 Rossford

October 6 @ Fostoria

Oct 19, 13 LUCK

October 20 @ Oak Harbor

OTSEGO

August 18 @ Bowling Green

August 25 TINOR

Sept. 1 @ Liberty Center

Sept 8 Rossford

Sept. 15 @ Fostoria

September 22 GENOA

Sept. 29 @ Oak Harbor

October 6 EASTWOOD

October 13 @ More

October 20 MAUMEE

ROSSFORD

August 18 NORTHWOOD

August 25 @ Port Clinton

September 1 EVERGREEN

September 8 @ Otsego

September 15 OAK HARBOR

Sept. 22 @ Eastwood

Sept. 29 @ More

October 6 MAUMEE

October 13 GENOA

October 20 @ Fostoria

BLANCHARD VALLEY CONFERENCE

ELMP WOOD

Aug 18 @ Evergreen

August 25 EASTWOOD

September 1 RIVERDALE

Sept. 8 @ Arlington

Sept. 15 LIBERTY–BENTON

September 23 @ Lima Central Catholic

September 29 ARCADIA

October 6 @McComb

Oct 19, 13 EDON

October 20 @ Pandora-Gilboa

NORTHWEST CENTRAL CONFERENCE

NORTH BALTIMORE

Aug 18 @ Vanlue

August 25 @ Hardin Northern

September 1, ELGIN

Sept. 8 CORY-RAWSON

Sept. 15 @ Waynesfield-Goshen

Sept. 22 LIMA PERRY

Sept. 29 @ Ridgedale

October 6 RIDGEMONT

October 13 @ Crestline

October 20 ABOVE SCIOTO VALLEY

TOLEDO AREA ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

NORTHWOOD

August 18 @ Rossford

August 25 MORE

Sept. 1 LAKOTA

Sept. 8 ERIE-MASON

Sept. 22 @ Ottawa Hills

Sept. [email protected]

October 6 MONTPELIER

October 13 HILLTOP

October 20 @ Western Reserve

SANDUSKY BAY CONFERENCE

RIVER SECTION

LAKOTA

August 18 @ Monroeville

August 25 ARCADIA

Sept. 1 @ Northwood

Sept. 8 @ Tiffin Calvert

Sept. 15 HOPEWELL-LOUDON

September 22, WILLARD

September 29, GIBSONBURG

Oct 19, 6 @ Margaretha

Oct. 13 @ Fremont St. Joseph

October 20 WOODMORE

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sent-trib.com/2023/06/11/new-conference-prep-football-schedules-released/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: