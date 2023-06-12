Sports
Djokovic remains modest after Roland-Garros glory
June 11, 2023, a historic day in world tennis. For the first time, a man, Novak Djokovic, has 23 Grand Slam titles to his name, an all-time record. The Serbian stays ahead of Rafael Nadal (22), Roger Federer (20) and Pete Sampras (14). It is the first time in his career that the 36-year-old tops this ranking.
It is, unsurprisingly, a very important record in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate that rages among world tennis observers and fans alike. Djokovic is now the man with the most Grand Slam and Masters 1000 titles, who has finished the season as world No. 1 the most times (seven times), and who has remained world No. 1 for the most consecutive weeks.
When asked at a press conference if he could be the greatest tennis player of all time after winning his record 23rd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros on Sunday, Djokovic refused to fan the flames. The Serb was very respectful and explained that he preferred to focus on himself.
“I don’t want to say I’m the greatest because I feel, I’ve said it before, it’s disrespectful to all the great champions in different eras of our sport that was played in a totally different way than it is now.
“So I feel like every great champion of their own generation has left a huge mark, a legacy, and paved the way for us to be able to play this sport on such a great stage globally.
“So I leave those kinds of discussions about who is the best to someone else. You know, of course I have tremendous faith and faith and faith, you know, for myself and for all that I am and who I am and what I’m capable of. So this trophy is of course another confirmation of the quality of tennis I can still produce, I feel.”
Djokovic: The Big Four created a golden era of men’s tennis
Long behind the Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal duo in the number of Grand Slam titles won, Novak Djokovic has overtaken the two tennis monsters for the first time. Having already overtaken the Swiss by winning his 21st title at Wimbledon in 2022, he has now overtaken the Spaniard by winning at Roland-Garros on home soil.
In a press conference following his success in Paris, the man who will once again become world No. 1 on Monday was quick to pay tribute to the two champions who pushed him to get better and surpass himself to take them on beating the track – and made sure to name the other man who worked his way in to create a quartet at the top of the game, Andy Murray.
“The truth is I’ve always compared myself to these guys because those two are the two biggest rivals I’ve ever had in my career. I’ve said it many times that they really defined me as a player, and all the success that I have, you know, they kind of contributed to it because of the rivalries and the matchups that we had.
“Countless hours of thinking and analyzing and what it takes to beat them on the biggest stage, you know, for me and my team, it was just those two guys that kept me pretty busy for the last 15 years – in a professional sense!
“So it’s amazing to know that I’m one ahead of both of them in Grand Slams, with Rafa, but at the same time everyone is writing their own history. So, you know, I still think everyone has a unique journey that they need to embrace and stick to. But of course with the three of us, of course with Andy too, we can’t forget that, in the last 20 years the golden age of men’s tennis has been reached, as people like to call it.
“So I’m really thankful to be a part of this group of guys.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennismajors.com/roland-garros-news/i-dont-want-to-say-that-i-am-the-greatest-djokovic-stays-humble-after-roland-garros-glory-687984.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Today in History Monday, June 12, 2023 | Entertainment
- Djokovic remains modest after Roland-Garros glory
- What does it take for a fashion brand to be “sustainable”?
- Investors rethink recession games, boosting U.S. stock market laggards
- Lawyers claim AI will give Google the power to ‘dictate’ what news people watch, what to buy and how to vote
- The government waits, watches Imran wear himself out
- Understanding China’s Foreign Policy Changes – GIS Reports
- Donald Trump is the worst man in America, the scathing editorial of his favorite newspaper | world news
- Legit! Jokowi Allows Freeport Cs Exports Until May 31, 2024
- US Senator Revamps Crypto Regulation Efforts Amid SEC Lawsuits
- Den of Destiny Bar at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – World Of Walt
- Jacamo partners with LADbible to improve digital content and launch TikTok store