Djokovic remains modest after Roland-Garros glory

June 11, 2023, a historic day in world tennis. For the first time, a man, Novak Djokovic, has 23 Grand Slam titles to his name, an all-time record. The Serbian stays ahead of Rafael Nadal (22), Roger Federer (20) and Pete Sampras (14). It is the first time in his career that the 36-year-old tops this ranking.

It is, unsurprisingly, a very important record in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate that rages among world tennis observers and fans alike. Djokovic is now the man with the most Grand Slam and Masters 1000 titles, who has finished the season as world No. 1 the most times (seven times), and who has remained world No. 1 for the most consecutive weeks.

When asked at a press conference if he could be the greatest tennis player of all time after winning his record 23rd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros on Sunday, Djokovic refused to fan the flames. The Serb was very respectful and explained that he preferred to focus on himself.

“I don’t want to say I’m the greatest because I feel, I’ve said it before, it’s disrespectful to all the great champions in different eras of our sport that was played in a totally different way than it is now.

“So I feel like every great champion of their own generation has left a huge mark, a legacy, and paved the way for us to be able to play this sport on such a great stage globally.

“So I leave those kinds of discussions about who is the best to someone else. You know, of course I have tremendous faith and faith and faith, you know, for myself and for all that I am and who I am and what I’m capable of. So this trophy is of course another confirmation of the quality of tennis I can still produce, I feel.”

Djokovic: The Big Four created a golden era of men’s tennis

Long behind the Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal duo in the number of Grand Slam titles won, Novak Djokovic has overtaken the two tennis monsters for the first time. Having already overtaken the Swiss by winning his 21st title at Wimbledon in 2022, he has now overtaken the Spaniard by winning at Roland-Garros on home soil.

In a press conference following his success in Paris, the man who will once again become world No. 1 on Monday was quick to pay tribute to the two champions who pushed him to get better and surpass himself to take them on beating the track – and made sure to name the other man who worked his way in to create a quartet at the top of the game, Andy Murray.

“The truth is I’ve always compared myself to these guys because those two are the two biggest rivals I’ve ever had in my career. I’ve said it many times that they really defined me as a player, and all the success that I have, you know, they kind of contributed to it because of the rivalries and the matchups that we had.

“Countless hours of thinking and analyzing and what it takes to beat them on the biggest stage, you know, for me and my team, it was just those two guys that kept me pretty busy for the last 15 years – in a professional sense!

“So it’s amazing to know that I’m one ahead of both of them in Grand Slams, with Rafa, but at the same time everyone is writing their own history. So, you know, I still think everyone has a unique journey that they need to embrace and stick to. But of course with the three of us, of course with Andy too, we can’t forget that, in the last 20 years the golden age of men’s tennis has been reached, as people like to call it.

“So I’m really thankful to be a part of this group of guys.”