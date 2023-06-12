Heisler continues family tradition with national sledge hockey title June 2 | News, sports, jobs

Like all members of his family, Aspen Heisler often says he likes hockey.

His mother, Randi, played high school hockey in Devils Lake. His father, Levi, has been coaching hockey for several years. Levi’s father, Ron, who died unexpectedly last year from COVID, was one “great hockey player,” according to Randy.

Aspen’s older brother, Macen, recently graduated from Rugby High School, where he played for the Bottineau-Rugby Braves co-op hockey team. Macen also played football and baseball.

Max, the youngest sibling in the family, plays hockey with the Rugby Ice Hawks in the Mites division.

Aspen said he intended to follow in Macen’s footsteps when he grew up. Like Macen, he branches out from hockey into other sports. He is a member of the Rugby Panthers Boys’ golf team.

A ninth grader who says his favorite subject in school is math, Aspen leads a relatively normal life.

Early battle

However, he saw his love of hockey curtailed for a while due to spinal problems caused by surgeries to repair damage caused by a neuroblastoma attack when he was 15 months old.

Levi Heisler said Aspen has been cancer-free since he was eight years old.

An operation two years ago fused several of Aspen’s vertebrae and placed two rods along his spine to correct scoliosis caused by a large tumor that doctors had removed.

“He’s going great,” Randi said of her son. “Time will tell, but for now he is ‘normal’ with some minor aches and pains and limited activity.”

Randi said Aspen had been through it “a tough recovery” of the operation.

However, she said that despite his limitations, she and her husband wanted to help Aspen practice his favorite sport.

Including sports

“I remember looking for options for Aspen because he wanted to play hockey regularly and couldn’t because of his spine and previous cancer diagnosis,” she said. “I saw sled hockey on TV. I then realized that team USA (Paralympic Coach) Dave Hoff lived in Bottineau for sled hockey and called him and he recommended Prairie Grit in Minot.

“Aspen has also watched thousands of games and hours of Macen and knows the game, the rules and the game so well,” added Randi.

The Heislers contacted Prairie Grit and signed Aspen to sled hockey in 2016.

At the time, Prairie Grit was a new organization that provided sports opportunities for children with disabilities in the Minot area. The sled hockey teams have been with the organization from the start.

“Chris Douglas is on the US Paralympic team and he’s a coach,” said Levi Heisler. “Averi Bradley, she’s one of the coaches. And I kind of help with it and Chad Thompson, he founded Prairie Grit, he also helps with coaching sometimes. So we will celebrate.”

“It’s like stand-up hockey,” said Aspen. “The rules are the same, but you are in a sled with two leaves on the bottom. They can get closer or further apart. There are two sticks that are short, and they have picks on the bottom so you can propel yourself forward.

“On one end of the stick are picks, and that’s what you push, and on the other end of the stick are regular hockey knives so you can shoot with both,” Levi said.

“It was instant (a challenge), “ Aspen said, “But you get used to it.”

“The closer you bring your blades together, the more balance is needed with your core,” Levi said. “When you’re in the chair or in the bucket, you want to be tight because when you lean with your body, you want that sled to lean with you, like it’s part of your body.”

“With the group he can play with, their ages are from five to six years old, all the way up to high school,” Levi added. “Prairie Grit doesn’t have a mature team yet, but they’re working on that option for, hopefully, the near future.”

Levi said Aspen also participates in a summer water skiing program with Prairie Grit on Lake Metigoshe.

National champions

Aspen and the Prairie Grit Wolves have competed in sledge hockey in North Dakota. On June 2, the team participated in the Hendrickson Foundation’s Hockey Festival at the National Sports Center Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Wolves took first place in their division for youth sledge hockey.

“They draw teams from all over the country,” Levi said.

“There was one team from South Dakota, as Aspen said, and there were two from Minneapolis in his group, and one from Carolina and one from Nashville.”

“We played four games” said Aspen. “We played two on Friday, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.”

“They won the first game 3-0, against the Nashville Predators, and Aspen was named Player of the Game,” observed Levi.

“Then we played the Minnesota Wild and tied 3-3. On Saturday we played Carolina and won 3-2, and on Sunday we played Carolina Hurricanes again and won 3-2. Levi added.

“Aspen scored one goal in the first game, one in the second game and two goals on Saturday and two goals on Sunday. And he had assists on both other goals on Saturday and Sunday. Levi said.

After claiming their title, team members received trophies and awards for their achievements.

Players on the Prairie Grit Wolves hail from Fessenden, Minot, Stanley and other communities, as well as Rugby.

Aspen said he recommended sled hockey for anyone with a disability who loved hockey.

“I remember when I first tried it I didn’t even want to do it,” he remembered.

“He fought us a little bit”, Levi said. “We didn’t really know what sled hockey was. She brought the idea home, we took it upstairs, signed it, and the rest is history.

“Sledge hockey is one thing, but Prairie Grit, with all the activities they’ve organized with sports and things like that, it’s really amazing what they’ve done for the North Central North Dakota area and expanded them,” Levi added.

“They’ve brought sled hockey to Dickinson and Bismarck to raise awareness and they’re hosting several events that include swimming, sled hockey, water sports, golf,” Levi said. “They had a huge golf tournament in Minot yesterday as a fundraiser.”

“They’re into rock climbing and athletics, and they’ve started a physical therapy department,” he added. “They’re expanding their roots and it’s just incredible what they’re doing now. They also have hunting.”

Co-Coach Bradley said the Wolves’ victory at the National Hockey Festival “Was shocking and heartwarming. Every good emotion that could happen has happened.

“I lost my vote in the first game because I was just super happy to see them come together as a team and figure everything out,” she added. “They started communicating. The way they started communicating was also pretty cool to watch as a coach at the time.

Bradley said the Wolves advanced to the championship on a points system. Wins through the quarter- and semi-finals took the team to the final round.

That was our very first event: sled hockey. Now we have over 40 different opportunities that we offer to give children opportunities to try out sporting events. So we certainly have a wide variety. And Bradley said she “absolute” encouraged families with children with disabilities to visit Prairie Grit.

“I always say, whether you’re a contestant coming in, or a family member or parent on the sidelines, you never leave Prairie Grit without a smile on your face,” she said.

“You always feel welcome” she added. “It’s like being accepted into a family from the first few minutes you’re there. Everyone wants to meet the new faces and involve them in everything in the department. It’s great and everyone feels great.”

“Every event I went to just fell in love with it and thought, ‘I’m never leaving'” Bradley added. “I’m actually the program assistant at Prairie Grit. I’ve always wanted to be a coach, and now they’ve given me the chance to do that, so it’s pretty cool.

For more information on Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports, visit www.prairiegritsports.com.