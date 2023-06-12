Sports
Live Report and Scorecard of Hammarby vs Marsta CC Match 36
Hammarby vs Marsta CC, Live Cricket Commentary
0
9 6 | 7.6
Piyal Rehman to Assadullah Javed, no run
6
9 5 | 7.6
Piyal Rehman to Assadullah Javed, six,
1wd
9 5 | 7.6
Piyal Rehman to Assadullah Javed, 1 wide,
1
9 4 | 7.6
Piyal Rehman to Humaiz Javed, 1 run
6
9 3 | 7.6
Piyal Rehman to Humaiz Javed, six.
1
9 2 | 7.6
Piyal Rehman to Assadullah Javed, 1 run
1
9 1 | 7.6
Piyal Rehman to Humaiz Javed, 1 run
End of over 9 (3 runs)
Assadullah Javed 9 (8)
Humaiz Javed 16 (9)
Hammarby 107/3
Zairi Baig 2-0-17-0
Share Ali 1-0-8-1
0
8 6 | 7.6
Zairi Baig to Assadullah Javed, no run,
0
8 5 | 7.6
Zairi Baig to Assadullah Javed, no run,
1
8 4 | 7.6
Zairi Baig to Humaiz Javed, 1 run,
1
8 3 | 7.6
Zairi Baig to Assadullah Javed, 1 run,
0
8 2 | 7.6
Zairi Baig to Assadullah Javed, no run,
1lb
8 1 | 7.6
Zairi Baig to Humaiz Javed, day 1 stage,
End of over 8 (9 runs)
Assadullah Javed 8 (4)
Humaiz Javed 15 (7)
Hammarby 104/3
Share Ali 1-0-8-1
Mohammed-Abdul Rehman 2-0-50-0
0
7 6 | 7.6
Share Ali to Assadullah Javed, don’t run,
0
7 5 | 7.6
Share Ali to Assadullah Javed, don’t run,
4
7 4 | 7.6
Share Ali with Assadullah Javed, Four,
4
7 3 | 7.6
Share Ali with Assadullah Javed, Four,
w
7 2 | 7.6
Ahmad Khan b Share Ali 13 (12) Share Ali to Ahmad Khan, no run,
1b
7 1 | 7.6
Share Ali with Humaiz Javed, 1 bye,
End of over 7 (21 runs)
Ahmed Khan 13 (11)
Humaiz Javed 15 (6)
Hammarby 95/2
Mohammed-Abdul Rehman 2-0-50-0
Hamid Sulehri 2-0-11-2
0
6 6 | 7.6
Muhammad-Abdul Rehman to Ahmad Khan, don’t run,
4
6 5 | 7.6
Muhammad-Abdul Rehman to Ahmad Khan, four,
2wd
6 5 | 7.6
Muhammad-Abdul Rehman to Humaiz Javed, 2 wide,
6
6 4 | 7.6
Muhammad-Abdul Rehman to Humaiz Javed, six,
4
6 3 | 7.6
Muhammad-Abdul Rehman to Humaiz Javed, four,
4
6 2 | 7.6
Muhammad-Abdul Rehman to Humaiz Javed, four,
1
6 1 | 7.6
Muhammad-Abdul Rehman to Ahmad Khan, 1 run,
End of over 6 (2 runs)
Humaiz Javed 1 (3)
Ahmed Khan 8 (8)
Hammarby 74/2
Hamid Sulehri 2-0-11-2
Nazmul Hassan 2-0-18-0
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricketworld.com/cricket/hammarby-vs-marsta-cc/match/live/63835
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Live Report and Scorecard of Hammarby vs Marsta CC Match 36
- Alex Scott’s ‘brave’ dress for Soccer Aid on ITV leaves England star stunned
- What are Sachin Bansal’s best bets for creating alpha in stock markets?
- Israeli schoolgirl wins award for innovative ventilator technology
- Imran Khan strongly condemns night searches of homes and harassment of women
- AT&T Begins Using Google’s Jibe Platform for RCS Messages
- Actor Denee Benton denounces Ron DeSantis as a grand wizard in Tony Awards speech
- Baseball falls to Stanford, 8-3
- How fast cheap fashion is polluting the planet
- Donald Trump indicted: Trump says he will continue to run for president if found guilty
- Underdeveloped health indicators, PKS politicians urge government to meet RPJMN targets
- Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s Big Fall
End of over 10 (16 runs)
Assadullah Javed 16 (11)
Humaiz Javed 24 (12)
Hammarby 123/3
Piyal Rahman 1-0-16-0
Zairi Baig 2-0-17-0