“Who knows where the end is?” Delighted Ivanisevic says Djokovic will not stop here





Coach Goran Ivanisevic burst out laughing as Novak Djokovic thanked his team and his family in his Roland-Garros victory speech on Sunday. “Behind closed doors I was really torturing you!” said the newly crowned 23-time Grand Slam champion. “He chained us with handcuffs for three days,” Ivanisevic smiled at his press conference a few hours later. “He’s not an easy guy, let’s put it that way. He’s not an easy guy. Especially when something is not going his way. “But we’re here to defend our backs and to be defeated, you know. That’s what the team is for. We’re here to make him feel better, so he performs better. Sometimes not easy. Sometimes it is very complicated. “But overall this is for what you live, you know, the tournaments like this, the finishes like this. Wasn’t easy. Wasn’t an easy journey. You know how we start in Monte-Carlo, Banja Luka. Rome was a bit better, but still removed from its true form. “He tortured us and ripped our fingernails off. There are many more things, but I can’t tell you. But we’re still here, we’re alive. My heart is still fine. I am an old man, I must be careful with my heart. So he’s okay.” Ivanisevic: I’m sorry Nadal isn’t here And the rest of the tour won’t be happy to see Ivanisevic think the 36-year-old has more up his sleeve. “I’m really sorry Rafa isn’t here, but I’ve been saying long before I even joined his team that he and Rafa will exceed 22. I hope Rafa comes back and wins another one.” , and Novak is the only player who can win Grand Slam on the calendar. He was one game away two years ago, so he has a chance this year. “But it’s still, you know, a long way. But you know, Grand Slams are the goal. I don’t know how many, but yes, I think he has a lot more in his body.” He added that he saw Djokovic appear a bit tired of life on the road at times, but then saw him replenish his motivation. “He comes on the pitch and you see how much he enjoys practicing, how much he enjoys hitting winners, how much he enjoys little details, working on little details. “You know, winning, you know, in front of this incredible crowd, incredible stadium. So I don’t know how far it is, that’s why his body is incredible, he keeps his body great, he’s in great shape. Thank goodness not too many injuries. Some minor injuries here and there. “So he’s incredible, and he still moves like a cat on the field, you know. He’s there. Like Ninja, he is everywhere. “So it’s fascinating to watch because sometimes you think, okay, now you’ve got 23. But he’ll find some kind of motivation again to win 24, maybe 25, who knows where the end is?”

