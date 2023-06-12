Table tennis is booming Saint-Paul





June 12, 2023

June 12, 2023

On Friday, June 9, 2023, the last table tennis tournament took place in the Plateau Caillou Gymnasium, ending the sports season. This club, which had 8 permit holders in 2019, has become more attractive with 100 permit holders, including 65 young people aged 6 to 15 years. Presents the mayor of Saint-Paul; I said salute the incredible work of the coaches, managers, players. You are the only table tennis club in the history of Saint-Paul to have won the title of champion of La Runion seniors more than a month ago; in the press release we publish below (Photo: City of Saint-Paul) This Friday, June 9, at the Gymnase de Plateau Caillou, the mayor of Saint-Paul, Emmanuel Sraphin, the elected representatives Virginie Sall and Sbastien GUYON, the president of the Table Tennis League, Anne Alliot-Michoux, and the president of Sport Ouest Table Tennis Meeting, Thomas Mondon, took part in the last table tennis tournament at the end of the sports season. And what a season! I commend the incredible work of the managers, leaders, players and players. You are the only table tennis club in the history of Saint-Paul to have won the title of La Runion senior champion more than a month ago, congratulates the mayor of Saint-Paul. It is a memorable achievement for this club, founded in 2019, which, through its results, confirms the city’s status as a country of champions. This is all the more exceptional as Saint-Paul has not had a table tennis club for 20 years. Before the start of the tournament, the mayor, the president of the league and the president of the club presented the trophy to the winners of this title: Julien Bordes, Alain Le Bail, David Hoarau and Damien Cayet, coach-player. The city of Saint-Paul congratulates the sports club on its competence. This club, which had 8 permit holders in 2019, has become more attractive with 100 permit holders, including 65 young people aged 6 to 15 years.

