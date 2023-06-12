Summary | Rapids 2 defeated LAFC2 for the team’s ninth win of the season

Colorado Rapids 2 (9-0-3, 32 points) defeated LAFC2 (1-6-4, 7 points) in a 0-1 win at Titan Stadium on Sunday night for the team’s ninth win of the season. Midfielder Yosuke Hanya gave the Rapids the only goal of the night thanks to a Marlon Vargas assist in the 61stminute of the game. Hanya continues to lead the league and the team in goals with nine to his credit in the 2023 season. With tonight’s win, Rapids 2 extends its undefeated streak to 12 games and continues to lead both the Western Conference and the league with a first-place finish .

Rapids 2 recorded its ninth win of the season and extended their undefeated streak to 12 games in tonight’s game against LAFC2.

Rapids 2 remain the only team in the league with an undefeated record, maintaining their first-place finish in both the Western Conference and the overall league.

Midfielder Yosuke Hanya scored his ninth goal of the season in tonight’s game against LAFC2. He continues to lead the league and team in goals this season.

Midfielder Marlon Vargas registered his fourth assist of the season in tonight’s game against LAFC2. He is now tied with a handful of MLS NEXT Pro players for a second-place league lead in assists.

Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry had a season-high four saves in tonight’s game against LAFC2.

Midfielder Oliver Larraz broke the 1000 minute mark for Rapids 2 in tonight’s game against LAFC2.

The Rapids 2 defense earned its fourth out of the season in tonight’s game. Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry has premiered in goal for three of four clean sheets.

PostgameMedia Availability:

Head coach Erik Bushey

Rapids 2 goaltender Adam Beaudry

Select transcribed postgame quotes below.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 HEAD COACH ERIK BUSHEY

That was an excellent team that we just played against. I know people are going to look at the standings and probably make up a story about what it should have been or their expectations and that wouldn’t give LAFC the credit they deserve. They had a lot to do with our less than ideal start. We made some simple mistakes in possession and certainly caused some problems ourselves, but LA made it very difficult. It was a very, very physical game and they made it clear early on that’s what they were looking for.”

On the defense in the second half:

It was a combination of luck, if I’m honest, and good, skimpy defending. When we needed the rescue, we got it. Again, I think Adam (Beaudry) showed composure in some very difficult circumstances. We weren’t always perfect in how we protected our target, but we kept our wits about us. For me, that was an important part of our success.”

About our offensive performance:

“I think it’s about us giving away possession too easily. We did that in dangerous parts of the pitch so we had to defend more in those dangerous parts of the pitch. Again I would praise our lads because where it goes far was from perfect, we responded well with hard work, with emotional control, and somehow we always found a way out and the opponent did very well both collectively and individually, these are tough matches and it will always be tough way.”

On the team’s performance in the second half:

“We wanted to make some adjustments to give them too much room to play. In some cases we were high perhaps a little too early. In some cases we were a little too narrow. We opened up too much space in midfield for them to play and maybe that’s out wide we wanted to make a few tweaks to make sure we could get rid of those gaps while still trying to get on the front foot to keep them out of their preferred play shape there are a few defensive adjustments. We felt like if we could build on the good stuff, some of the times we played out were a lot of fun. It’s easy for players and people to get caught up in the mistakes, because you’re doing it in such an uncertain part of the field. What I wanted was for the guys to know there’s something good in what they’re doing and try to build on those good moves and keep playing. That’s a big part of our learning. I think we’ve done that for the most part, so I’m happy and proud of the guys.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 GOALKEEPER ADAM BEAUDRY

In the first half of the game:

I think LAFC’s press is one of their strengths and I think figuring out how to deal with that was a big deal today. That was a big contribution to our performance in the first half.”

On the team’s clean sheet:

I think everyone should play their part. You had three guys who went great distances from the goal line in the first 20 minutes. We just had to do our job on the field by applying pressure and keeping possession. Everyone just played their part.”

On keeping the cool during LAFC’s attack:



“I think it just helps to help your teammates organize. We still have a lot to improve on and like I said, their press was a big problem for us, and we have a lot of work to do on that. It’s good to have a get zero.” and three points on the road.”

About the lessons learned from this competition: