Uruguay beats Italy for U-20 World Cup football title in Argentina – MercoPress





Uruguay beat Italy for U-20 World Cup football title in Argentina Monday, June 12, 2023 – 01:42 UTC

Luciano Rodríguez took advantage of a faulty clearance to make it 1-0 with little time left for unambitious Italy to come back Uruguay’s Luciano Rodríguez headed home a small box mix-up four minutes from the end to give the South American team their first Under-20 football World Cup with a 1-0 win over Italy in Argentina’s La Plata. Despite 11 minutes of stoppage time, the Europeans were unable to put keeper Randall Rodríguez in real danger to stretch the definition to 30 minutes of extra time and a possible penalty shootout. Uruguay came second in Group E, beating Gambia, the United States and Israel in the knockout stage. Italy, on the other hand, qualified second in Group D, then beat England, Colombia and South Korea en route to the final. Earlier Sunday, also at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Israel defeated South Korea 3-1 to finish third in the tournament with goals from Binyamin, Senior and Khalaili, while Lee Seung-Won scored a temporary equalizer in the 24th minute from the dot. Some 230,000 foreign travelers visited the country for the U-20 World Cup each spending about US$200 a day during an average stay of 7 days, according to a report by the Argentine Confederation of Medium-Sized Businesses (CAME) released on Sunday. . “Foreign visitors injected US$322 million, equivalent to AR$81,949 million. To this must be added FIFA’s contributions to organizational costs, which amounted to another $40 million. Foreigners spent a lot of money on clothing, footwear, leather goods and jewelry, taking advantage of the exchange rate difference,” estimated CAME. Foreign tourists were joined by 184,000 Argentinians following their national team, adding some AR$16,000 (about US$33 at the unofficial exchange rate) daily to the tourism industry with an average stay of 4 days at the various locations. “La Plata was one of the most favored cities of the ecumenical tournament as it hosted the semi-finals and the final. World Cup tourists were present during the entire match. Even families from nationalities that did not participate in the tournament, such as Chile and Spain, were seen and tours were in high demand,” reports CAME.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.mercopress.com/2023/06/12/uruguay-edge-italy-for-u-20-world-cup-football-title-in-argentina The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos