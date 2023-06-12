Tennis: how are Ukrainian, Belarusian and Russian stars doing on the court?

At this year’s French Open, one of Belarus’ leading athletes faced questions about whether she supports her country’s president and how she behaved towards her Ukrainian opponent.

The war in Ukraine and the decision to admit players from Russia and Belarus cast a shadow over this year’s French Open and put some of the world’s best players in a difficult position.

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka caused a stir after beating her Ukrainian opponent Elina when she criticized the actions of her country’s authoritarian president, explicitly saying “I don’t support the war”.

Although Belarus is not directly involved in the fighting, President Alexander Lukashenko has provided important support to Russia, allowing it to attack Ukraine from its territory, for example. This has increased tensions between the two countries.

Competitors from Ukraine had decided not to shake hands with opponents from Russia and Belarus during the tournament.

Sabalenka apparently forgot about this at the end of her match with Svitolina and approached her opponent from what she called “instinct”.

Svitolina said her first reaction… was like, what are you doing?

The Ukrainian player refused to participate, which was met with boos from the public, some of whom may not have known the full background and simply thought she was breaking tennis etiquette.

When asked if Sabalenka may have fueled the situation by waiting near the net, Svitolina replied: Yes, I think so unfortunately.

Belarusian star Sabalenka then crashed out in the semifinals of the French Open, after which she answered questions from the press. In a charged meeting, a Ukrainian journalist asked her to think about her statements about Lukashenko. “Are you feeling well?” she was asked. “Do you feel safe with that statement? Do you like it? What do you think?”

She was visibly unhappy with the questions and repeated comments made earlier in the week and rejected calls to spell out her views on the war in detail.

“I don’t want to talk about politics today,” she replied. “I have made all my statements.”

“Let’s just talk about tennis. Please give me a break from politics.”

With the Wimbledon tournament just around the corner, the saga of Sabalenka’s statements at the French Open and the reaction to her behavior on the court raises a crucial question: How can professional tennis deal with players from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia at a time in which the conflict is practically inescapable?

National pride and national shame

After excluding Russian and Belarusian players last year, Wimbledon will allow them to compete in 2023, albeit not under their national flag.

“Our current intention is to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players, provided they compete as neutral athletes and meet the right conditions,” the British championship’s management said. wrote in a statement in March.

These will prohibit expressions of support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine in various forms and prohibit entry for players receiving funding from the Russian and/or Belarusian states (including sponsorship of companies operated or controlled by the states) in in connection with their participation in The Championships.”

This will not completely solve the problems of interactions such as those of Sabalenka and Svitolina, not only because players from the countries involved may end up on the same court in the world’s most watched tennis tournament, but also because the reaction of the public to their presence is not to be checked.

That’s especially true as many Wimbledon tickets are awarded by ballot, meaning audience composition can be unpredictable. And by extension, the treatment players receive can also be when they show up.

This problem also exists beyond the war in Ukraine.

Cost of competing

World class tennis has recognized mental health issues that can have such issues for some time while top players are becoming more and more open about the impact of the pressures they face.

Last month, 21-year-old American player Amanda Anisimova announced that she was withdrawing from the game to protect her own well-being.

“I’ve been really struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022,” she says on Instagram. “Being at tennis tournaments has become unbearable. Right now my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for a while. I’ve been working as hard as I can to get through it.”

The pressure to play at the highest level is great in any sport, but tennis culture is particularly tough.

Many players, especially in the women’s game, are young, sometimes as young as their teens. Singles players compete on courts without the benefit of teammates to protect and comfort them when crowds or opponents treat them harshly.

And that’s before we factor in the pressure from the media, as Sabalenka found out at the French Open.

Inevitable questions

Between the media, decisions by tennis authorities and the intensity of the game itself, players in countries involved in the war find themselves in an extremely difficult situation.

In her various press appearances, Sabalenka’s publicly expressed opinion has been that politics and the game should be separated, although some question whether this distinction is possible.

At a press conference on Tuesday, she said she had been avoiding press appointments because of the overbearing presence of the war.

I felt really bad not coming to do interviews, she said. All those bad feelings were in my head, I couldn’t fall asleep.

Sabalenka also said she did not regret it as she felt disrespected and as if the occasion turned into a political TV show.

However, she did say on Tuesday that she felt safe, probably because I had a few days to switch off and no one was putting words in my mouth.

Others have a different opinion.

Ukrainian journalist Daria Mescheriakova, who publicly questioned Sabalenka for ua.tribuna.com, told Euronews that the tennis authorities have not provided any support to her country’s players.

“From what I have seen, we are just a problem that needs to stop talking. Tennis organizations are not doing anything to support Ukrainians,” she said.

Mescheriakova criticized the decision to allow Sabalenka to skip some French Open news conferences after saying she did not feel safe due to questions about the war and wanted to protect her “mental health and well-being”.

“I don’t know why she was allowed to skip the press conference,” said the Ukrainian journalist.

“People need to understand the tennis world that sport is not political, you represent your country, this is already political. In Russia and Belarus it is always connected, they cannot forget it.”