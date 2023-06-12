Hockey’s frequent fights can shorten lives, according to a new study





Comment on this story Remark National Hockey League enforcers, those players who fight regularly on the ice, usually die about 10 years earlier than their teammates, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open. It describes enforcers as hockey players who enter into battles to intimidate opponents and gain momentum for their team. Using NHL data from 6,039 men who played in the league from 1967 to 2022, the researchers compared enforcers 331 players who had played in 50 or more fights and 183 who had averaged three or more penalty minutes per game with the same number of players ( 514) who were not enforcers but were similar in age, height, weight, position on the team, and number of games played. The researchers used fight and penalty time as proxies for player exposure repeated head trauma. In the groups compared, 45 died in the years covered by the study, with no significant difference in mortality between enforcers and other players. Football tied them. The violence drove them apart. But the researchers found that enforcers had died at a younger age than the others, in their mid to late 40s rather than their mid to late 50s. The researchers wrote that combat exposes players to repeated head trauma and may be associated with an increased risk of developing CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathya degenerative brain disorder associated with repeated head injuries, such as in football players. Of the 21 hockey enforcers who died, the study found that 11 died from causes commonly associated with CTE, such as neurodegenerative disorders, drug overdoses, suicides and motor vehicle accidents. None of the other players died from these causes, except for one death from a car accident. It’s time for the NHL to join other professional sports and eliminate fighting, the researchers wrote. This article is part of the Posts Big Number series, which takes a brief look at the statistical aspect of health problems. Additional information and relevant research are available through the hyperlinks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2023/06/12/hockey-enforcers-cte-deaths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos