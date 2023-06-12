Hounds moves into first place, led by record fastest goal





PITTSBURGH (June 10, 2023) Junior Etou scored the fastest goal in Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC history just 21 seconds into the game and the Hounds took over first place in the USL Championships Eastern Conference with a 2-0 victory over the Charleston Battery tonight at Highmark Stadium. It’s Tola Showun added a late goal to put away the game for the Hounds (7-2-5), who have won five league games in a row and have three consecutive shutouts behind the goalie Jahmali Waite. It was the 40th all-time meeting between the Hounds and Battery (7-4-4), who first met in the Hounds’ inaugural season in 1999. First half The battery was behind before she ever touched the ball, as the Hounds took the opening kickoff and kept going Kenardo Forbes on the right wing. The team’s all-time captain watched traffic fill the box and he shoved a pass to an open Etou, whose one-touch finish just inside the box gave him his first goal of the season. The 21-second goal eclipsed the previous fastest for the Hounds, scored by Jeffrey Hughes on August 8, 2009 against the Charlotte Eagles. It was also the fastest goal at Highmark Stadium, clocking 1 second faster than John Graafs goal on October 7, 2017 for the Bob Lilley-coached Rochester Rhinos. In addition, the setup pass was Forbes 60th assist in USL Championship play. Despite the early lead, the Hounds had to do their share of the chase against the Battery, who finished with 64.3 percent possession in the game. But the Hounds defended well, and Waite made the only save asked of him in the first half, deflecting a free-kick from the Batterys. Arthur Rodriguez. Second half The Hounds made some midfield adjustments to slow the Battery’s pass, but the visitors still had more possession. But while Charleston finished with a 13-4 lead in shots, the Hounds led in shots on target, 4-2. Waite made an early stop on Battery top scorer Augustine Williamsand the Hounds were again firm on set pieces, turning away a handful of free kicks and eight corners from Charleston. The game finally got its second goal in the 83rd minute, when Luke Bias passed a ball to Showunmi, who timed his run impeccably. The England first-year pro showed patience to circle the attacking goalkeeper Trey Muse and eventually passing the ball into the open net, scoring his second goal in as many games after taking his first Tuesday Open Cup defeat to MLS team FC Cincinnati. Heineken man of the match junior round etched his name in Hounds history by scoring the fastest of the team’s 992 goals in 24 seasons. But the tenacious midfielder did much more, winning 8 of the team’s 14 matches and gaining possession four times. What’s next? The Hounds head back across the country to California for their second all-time meeting with the Oakland Roots (6-4-2). That game begins at 10 p.m. Eastern time and is the second of three away games at the Golden State this season. Riverhounds SC Lineup (5-4-1) Jahmali White; Langston Blackstock (Dani Rovira 46), Nate Dossantos, Arthur Ordez, Pat Hogan, Luke Biasi; Junior Etou, Trevor Zwetsloot (Marc Ybarra 46), Danny Griffin, Kenardo Forbes (Robbie Mertz 74, Joe Farrell 85); Edward Kizza (74) Charleston Battery Setup (4-2-3-1) Trey Muse; Deklan Wynne, AJ Paterson (AJ Cochran 85), Leland Archer, Derek Dodson; Chris Allan (Dante Polvara 64), Robbie Crawford; Roberto Avila (Andrew Booth 76), Arturo Rodriguez, Nick Markanich (Fidel Barajas 64); Augustine Williams Score summary PIT Junior Etou 1 (Kenardo Forbes)

PIT Tola Showunmi 83 (Luke Biasi) Discipline summary PIT Langston Blackstock 22 (caution – tactical error)

PIT Pat Hogan 56 (caution – tactical error)

CHS Arturo Rodriguez 89 (caution – tactical error)

