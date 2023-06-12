ICC Punishes Shubman Gill For Inappropriate Outburst, Team India Heavy Fine | Cricket





Things went from bad to worse for Team India after Rohit Sharma and his entire unit were heavily sanctioned by the International Cricket Council after losing to Australia by 209 runs in the final of the World Test Championship. The Indian team has been fined the full amount of their WTC final match for slow speed, the ICC said on Monday. The action was taken after Rohit and Co. were guilty of five overs short of target. Shubman Gill was not happy with the decision to give him caught. (AP) Australia have also been held up and withheld 80 per cent of their match money as they were four overs short. According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Staff, “Players will be fined 20 per cent of their match fees for any failure to bowl over their side in the allotted time.” In another blow, Indian opener Shubman Gill has also been fined 15 percent of his match fee for showing displeasure. Gill, visibly upset by the umpire’s decision to rule him out in India’s second innings, had taken to Twitter and Instagram to show his annoyance after being caught in the slips by Cameron Green. The extra fine means that he will receive a total of 115 percent of the match fee. “Indian Shubman Gill will face sanction for appearing to criticize the decision to hand him out on the fourth day of the Test in violation of Rule 2.7 which covers public criticism or inappropriate comment in connection with a incident occurring during an international match. opener was fined an additional 15 percent of his match fees,” the statement said. Gill had taken a delivery from Scott Boland to third slip where a diving Green took the catch. But while the Australians celebrated, Gill held his own. The decision was referred to the third referee, Richard Kettleborough, who, after examining a few angles, declared, leaving Gill appalled and his captain opening partner Rohit Sharma screaming in disbelief. As Gill walked out with a look of disgust on his face, Rohit was even seen asking the referee about the decision. The call received a mixed response – the Indian media blew it up while the Australians seemed pleased with Kettlborough’s decision. In the post-match presser, Rohit was angry about what happened. He expressed his disappointment by saying that more angles should have been made available before hitting the big red button in the box, citing the example of the IPL – where 10 different camera angles are present. The India captain added that for an event as grand as a WTC final, the technology provided should have been better. On the contrary, Australian skipper Pat Cummins thwarted the theory, calling Kettleborough the best referee in the world, and supporting his decision. 44 overs lost on day 2, fewer than 75 overs bowled on day 3 As for the overcharge, it was always a concern during the WTC final. A total of 44 overs, good for almost half a day, were lost. Fewer than 75 overs were bowled on Day 2, despite play being extended by half an hour and the offense being repeated on the third day. Things like medical breaks and DRS always cause time loss. “It’s disappointing when you don’t get as many overs as you want. Frankly, within the current rules there aren’t many levers that can be used to entice someone to bowl fast, so maybe it’s something that needs to be reconsidered. There were a lot of game stoppages over the past few days for connecting fingers and things like that. Luckily it didn’t affect the result in the end, but ideally you play 90 overs a day,” Cummins said of the issue afterwards. the match. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

