Paris Saint-Germain make first contact with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha – Paper Talk | Transfer center news

Paris Saint-Germain make first contact with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha – Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumors from Monday's papers…
DAILY MAIL
PSG have reportedly made first contact with Wilfried Zaha in a bid to sign the Crystal Palace striker when his contract expires this summer.
Kevin De Bruyne could miss the start of next season after breaking his hamstring in the Champions League final.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s move to AC Milan is reportedly questionable as the Italian team has reservations over the midfielder’s age.
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson took part in a bizarre post-match interview after winning the Champions League when he shaved a reporter’s mustache on the pitch.
Celtic have opened talks with Brendan Rodgers about a return to the club, with CEO Michael Nicholson and chief financial officer Chris McKay meeting him in Spain this weekend.
West Ham will be looking for a sporting director ahead of the 2023-24 season and have set their transfer agenda to focus on players with Premier League experience.
Ticket sales, previously said to be sluggish, for Tottenham’s friendly against West Ham in Perth next month, saw a huge spike after Ange Postecoglou was confirmed as their new manager.
THE SUN
Chelsea are getting a transfer boost from Andre Onana as they want to offer Inter Milan two players, including Lukaku, in an exchange deal.
Brentford is trying to agree a fee with French club Strasbourg for striker Habib Diallo while Ivan Toney serves his suspension.
Manchester City are ready to offer FA Cup final hero Stefan Ortega a new contract to stave off interest in their second-choice goalkeeper from Bayern Munich.
Alphonso Davies claims a move to Barcelona fell through due to his Canadian nationality and left him “crushed”.
Swansea City face a battle to retain three of their star players, with Italy’s Salernitana loving striker Joel Piroe and Southampton likely to go after Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton once Russell Martin is confirmed as their new manager.
THE TELEGRAPH
Ireland are on the verge of losing second-row Jean Kleyn to South Africa as he was named in their provisional squad for the Rugby Championship after being overlooked by Andy Farrell.
DAILY MIRROR
Neymar has received a transfer offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal amid interest from Chelsea to sign the Brazilian striker.
Steven Gerrard has ‘welcomed’ the offer to sign Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq as the Liverpool legend looks to make a return to football.
Manchester United have stepped up their plans to sign Harry Maguire this summer as they continue to monitor a move from impressive Napoli defender Min-Jae Kim.
Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan says there is no escape clause in Joao Palhinha’s contract amid reports West Ham and Liverpool were interested in a cut-price deal for the midfielder.
THE INDEPENDENT
Tottenham are making progress with a transfer of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.
EVENING STANDARD
Leeds goalkeeper Ilan Meslier is open to joining Chelsea, but only if he is signed as their first choice.
THE ATHLETE
Ryan Mason is expected to remain with Tottenham Hotspur as a member of Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff.
Wolves may be priced out of the market for leading Championship stars Alex Scott and Viktor Gyokeres due to their need to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.
THE TIMES
The bidders in the battle for Manchester United are hoping to hear this week whether they’ve finally been awarded exclusivity status to complete a deal now approaching £6bn.
Pep Guardiola will remain in charge of Manchester City for the last two years of his contract and has no intention of leaving the club this summer.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United risk missing out on two of their key goals as long-term replacement for goalkeeper David De Gea, with Jordan Pickford settling at Everton according to a statement from his agent, and Tottenham signing a deal to sign David Raya from Brentford .
DAILY RECORD
Celtic have held talks with young Italian boss Francesco Farioli over the takeover of Ange Postecoglou from Parkhead.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Atalanta would have given Rangers target Sam Lammers the green light to talk about a departure from the Serie A club.
