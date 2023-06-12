Pietrangelo, Tkachuk Out? NHL Trade Rumors





Is Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny ​​available in the NHL trade market? Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights can win the Stanley Cup tomorrow, but may have to do without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. That, more Boston Bruins news, Stanley Cup Final news, NHL trade and coaching rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily: Boston Bruins Boston Hockey Now: ICYMI, there’s not much substance to the Pierre-Luc Dubois and Boston Bruins NHL trade rumors. Stanley Cup Final Vegas Hockey Now: Vegas Golden Knights defender may face suspension Alex Pietrangelo? Vegas Hockey Now: The last 17 seconds of Game 4 ‘felt like 17 minutes’ for the Vegas Golden Knights. Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers May Miss the Most Gripping Player in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs for Game 5 in Matthew Tkachuk. Florida Hockey Now: With or without Matthew Tkachuk, there’s no stopping in the Florida Panthers. National Hockey Now Montreal Hockey Now: Could the Montreal Canadiens move one of their restricted free agents in the NHL trade market? What kind of contract will the Canadiens RFA advance Rafael Harvey Pinard? Buffalo Hockey Now: Former Buffalo Sabers Captain Jack Eichel didn’t recognize who Charles Barley used to be. Philly Hockey Now: If the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup, they’ll break a Philadelphia fliers. Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kyle Dubas is expected to be busy in the NHL trade market as the winds of change are expected to continue to blow for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Detroit Hockey Now: There are plenty of NHL insiders linking Ottawa Senators to Alex DeBrincat at the Detroit Red Wings in NHL trade rumors. Colorado Hockey Now: Will the Colorado Avalanche collect some potential unwanted restricted free agents like Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederick? LA Hockey Now: One team that will be active in the NHL goalkeeper trade market is the Kings of Los Angeles. San Jose Hockey Now: With the No. 4 overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft, the San Jose Sharks draft will Will Smith? Calgary Hockey Now: Former Boston College and current Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin draws interest in the NHL trade market. NHL NY Post: At what point does the NHLPA stop getting used and abused by the NHL? Edmonton Journal: Is Philadelphia Flyers star forward Travis Konecny available on the merchant market?

