North Texas SC’s six-game undefeated streak ended in Portland





PORTLAND, OR (June 10, 2023) North Texas SC (5-5-4, 19 points) fell 2-0 to Timbers2 (5-7-0, 15 points) at Providence Park on Saturday night. UNSEX STREAK ENDS

North Texas SC saw its six game undefeated streak come to an end with the 2-0 loss to Timbers2. The club had two wins and four draws since its previous loss on April 30 against Colorado Rapids 2. RETURN MATCHES

FC Dallas Homegrown goaltender Antonio Carrera earned his first sixth start of the season and first since May 1. The 19-year-old was absent for six games during his international service with the U-20 US Mens National Team at the U-20 FIFA World Cup. NEXT ONE

North Texas SC will host Earthquakes II on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 PM CT at Choctaw Stadium. Match is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. North Texas SC Antonio Carrera; Manuel Caicedo (Jared Salazar – 89), Tyshawn Rose, Henri Santos, Alex Araneda; Alejandro Urzua (Theo Henrique – 79), Diego García, André Costa (Diego Hernandez – 78); Anthony Ramirez (Yeicar Perlaza – 62), Nayrobi Vargas, Tomas Pondeca (Pablo Torre – 61). Replacements not used Julian Eyestone, Luke Shreiner. Timbers2 Ryan Bilichuk; Julian Bravo, Tyler Clegg, Keesean Ferdinand; Dawson McCartney (Selmir Miscic – 75), Alex Moreno, Victor Griffith, Blake Pope; Josh Penn (Victor Enriquez – 83), Tega Ikoba (Tristan Weber – 83), Florin Monzn (Noah Santos – 90+1). Replacements not used Carver Miller, Diego Elizalde, Volodymyr Kubrakov, Michael Dunne, Sawyer Jura. Scoring summary:

POR: Josh Penn 18

BY MEANS OF: Josh Penn59 Misconduct summary:

POR: Dawson McCartney (caution) 15

BY MEANS OF: Victor Griffith (caution) 25

NTX: Alejandro Urzua (caution) 25

BY MEANS OF: Julian Bravo (cautiously) 67 I am not happy with this result. We knew that this team plays a style that we are not used to and we knew how difficult they could be. Sometimes you’re out of luck. The first goal hit the post and the second action was at the feet of the player. The second goal was a hard foul which the referee disallowed and executed well (from the free kick). But we never lost the pace of the game. We changed our system, our players and we tried to put pressure on them. We had chances and if we had scored we might have been back in the game. On the return of Antonio Carrera I am happy to have him back after his World Cup experience. We like to have his experience. Maybe he hasn’t played much in the last month, so that might have been a handicap for him, but we were happy to have him back. Keeping the team focused despite the defeat Every time we play on the go, it’s not easy. We know that. We have young players on our roster. We must have this experience. With these young guys they are sometimes fearless and we can play against any team. Sometimes things go the other way and we have to learn lessons. Maybe we should be more conservative in our press and close our lines as we adjusted in the second half. We put in two strikers, two wingers and finished with a back three. We did everything we could to win. Sometimes we’ve won games we didn’t deserve to win and sometimes we lose when maybe we didn’t deserve it. Losing 2-0, there is no excuse for that. We just have to learn this lesson, I have to learn this lesson and that’s it. Goalkeeper Antonio Carrera General thoughts on the competition Sometimes football is not easy. We should have been more clinical in the penalty area on both sides of the pitch. It is also my fault, because there are goals that I conceded. If I could have scored the second goal or even recovered faster on the first, it would have made a difference. But like I said, football is unfair and it’s not going your way. We’re going to recover and learn from this for the next one. About his experience in the U-20 FIFA World Cup A World Cup experience is something you can’t always be a part of. Going to one is possible, but if you go to two, you have to be lucky and be very good. You can’t go often. I came back with a feeling of pride but also sad. It was heartbreaking not to make it to the semi-finals and the final. It feels good to be back and work with the guys.

