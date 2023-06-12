Column | Indian Cricket And The Ides Of June | Cricket news

Beware of the ides of March, the soothsayer told Julius Caesar in William Shakespeare’s famous play, in which the great Roman leader is cast as a hero. The warning conveyed the message that something unforeseen was about to happen on March 15, which corresponded to the 74th day of the Roman calendar. And fate had decreed that on this day Caesar would be killed by Brutus, making the prophecy come true. Since then, these words have become immortal in the English language and are used to express the possibility of an unpleasant event, such as betrayal, in the near future.

In a similar way, there are phases or periods when one braces for unfortunate news. This is due to the many cases in the past where one has received information of an unpleasant nature during a certain period of time. Rationalists will try to convince us that accidents can happen at any time and that they are not waiting for a predetermined date and time to happen. But experiences have taught the human mind to be wary of certain months when one must be mentally prepared to absorb information of an unpleasant nature.

If you go through the history of Indian cricket, you will see that the first two weeks of June have invariably brought us a few bad news. Australia’s hammering in the World Test Championship final is the latest on this list.

One can recall at least three separate incidents where this period brought disgrace to the national cricket side and the resulting sense of humiliation to the millions of fans of the game in this country. Since international cricket is only played in England during this period, all these matches were played in that country.

The first of these took place in Headingly, Leeds, in 1952, when the batsman was shocked out by Fred Trueman’s pace. The Indian scorecard reading 0/4 after 14 balls in the second innings of this match is a mute testimony to the havoc Trueman wreaked on our batsmen. India had started the tour of England in 1952 with many hopes and dreams. The national side had won its first-ever victory in Test cricket in Madras (present-day Chennai) against England just a few months earlier. There was an air of optimism and observers felt India could wipe out the unpleasant memories of England’s previous tours when they failed to win a single test and depended on the weather to force a draw.

But England had other ideas. For the first test at Leeds they brought in Trueman, a young fast bowler who could not only swing the red cherry at speeds Indians had never seen before, but also curse in the foulest possible language. He teamed up with Alec Bedser and got the Indians into trouble in the first innings before the visitors were saved by a 222-run tie between skipper Vijay Hazare and Vijay Manjrekar. But despite this, England took a small lead of 41 runs in the first innings.

When India batted again, Trueman retired Pankaj Roy in the very first over as Bedser Datta got rid of Gaekwad. In his second over, Trueman again bowled Madhav Mantri and Manjrekar clean from successive balls to reduce the visitors to 0/4. Hazare, suffering from a hamstring injury, hastily wore his pads and rushed to center to hit the hatrick ball. Trueman attempted a yorker, which Hazare read correctly and drove through the empty center area to the boundary to put the first points on the scoreboard. Hazare and Dattu Phadkar struck half centuries to bring an element of decency to the Indian total. But a score of 165 in the second inning meant England had set a target of 125, which they achieved by losing just 3 wickets. Even worse than the defeat was the disgrace brought on by the fact that Indian batsmen seemed so terrified of Trueman that some of them even avoided him!

The next instance was in 1967 when Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi led the team to England. Hopes and ambitions abounded as the team left the coast of India, but unfortunately the squad was beset by injuries ahead of the Tests. This time the first Test was also held in Leeds and England batted first after winning the coin toss. Although they lost an early wicket, their innings stabilized with good hits from Geoff Boycott and Ken Barrington. But misfortune struck India when Bishan Singh Bedi, the left-arm spinner, and Russi Surti, the all-rounder who opened the bowling, suffered injuries in the first session itself. This left the visitors with just three bowlers – Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and debutant Subrata Guha – in their ranks, which was woefully inadequate at an easy pace. Pataudi tried out nine bowlers during this innings, with all but wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer and Chandu Borde, who had given up bowling due to a shoulder injury, turning their arms to stop the England batting juggernaut.

MAK Pataudi had a hard time leading India in England in 1967. File photo



However, Boycott batted in his typical stubborn manner and made no attempt to speed up the scoring pace. This drew much criticism and led to him being dropped from the side for the next Test despite scoring an unbeaten 246. Basil DOliviera hit a speedy 109 as Barrington came in with 93 before skipper Brian Close declared the innings closed at 550/ 4 .

But then the real humiliation for India started. On a field where England batsmen were merry, the Indian willow-wielders struggled and wickets fell at regular intervals. It was only thanks to half a century of fighting by Pataudi that India was able to break the triple-figure mark in the first innings. This poor performance drew howls of protest from the game’s followers around the world. There were even demands for spectators to pay less when India played Tests in England! However, India outperformed in the second innings as they made 510, leading England to bat again in the last innings to win the match.

The last bad news came in June 1975, when the inaugural World Cup took place. Known as the Prudential World Cup, this was held in England and the first match was played between the hosts and India at Lords. England batted first to collect 334/4 in their allotted 60 overs. In reply, India could only muster 132 points, losing the game by a huge margin of 202 points. The most shocking aspect of India’s reply was the 36-run unbeaten knock made by Sunil Gavaskar, which came off 174 balls! Gavaskar’s batting impacted the entire Indian batting and also bogged down other batsmen, resulting in an abysmal total.

Former Indian Captain Kapil Dev. File photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas



India did not go into the 1975 World Cup with great expectations, but no one was prepared for the flop show that took place at Lords. This made India and Gavaskar the laughingstock of world cricket and even the big win against East Africa in the next match didn’t help things improve. There was an investigation into this game and Gavaskar’s batting after the championship ended, but the findings were not made public by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. This would be the worst ever batting performance in the history of limited overs cricket and has remained a sore point for Gavaskar ever since.

Before concluding, it is worth mentioning that there were also occasional positive developments during the first two weeks of June. India defeated England in the first Test of the series in 1986 at Lords, winning on 10 June. This win was won by skipper Kapil Dev, whose shrewd spell destroyed England in the second innings, and Dilip Vengsarkar, whose century the Indian batting together.

(The author is a former international cricket umpire and a senior bureaucrat)