Tennis pros play with their mouths open





Let me start this column by confessing my ignorance. In high school and my first two years of college, I played on the tennis team. I’ve spent hours on the field, played in dozens of tournaments, and hit the ball thousands of times. But no coach or veteran player has ever advised us to play with our mouths open all the time. If you watch professional tennis leagues on TV, you may have noticed that it’s a rare pro who ever closes theirs. I ask myself why. Is that part of the strategy tennis players are taught these days perhaps a way to get more oxygen into their bodies? Don’t know. Professional golfers and professional football and baseball players rarely compete with their lower jaw down. In all my years of racket-swinging, no one ever told me to keep my mouth shut, but these days almost all tennis pros do. Open mouths can help tennis players win, but they are one of the surest ways to get most of us in big trouble. Just one thoughtless reply, one quick insult, one racist word is all it takes to end a friendship, lose a job, or tarnish our reputation. Think before you speak! may be the best advice my mom ever gave me. The famous wise man of the Bible asks: Do you see someone who is in a hurry to talk? Then he warns us: There is more hope for a fool than for such a one (Prov. 29:20). But who else do you know yourself that hasn’t ever come true and spit out words they’d regret forever? It’s so hard for any of us to keep our mouths shut, tennis or no tennis. The same wise writer of spells tells us in 19:11 that patience is intelligence. And it keeps us from embarrassing ourselves by what might otherwise come out of our mouths. I love Joe Barnett’s translation of Proverbs 12:18: To pierce reckless words like a sword. Perhaps the most dangerous part of our body is our tongue. God’s word contains no wiser advice than James’ simple admonition: Be quick to listen, slow to speak (1:19). Use your ears more than your tongue, he tells us. Few biblical instructions will do more to improve our lives than this one. So simple. So practical. So wise. In other words, shut up. Gene Shelburne is Pastor Emeritus of Anna Street Church of Christ, 2310 Anna Street, Amarillo, Texas. Contact him at [email protected], or download his books and magazines at www.christianappal.com. His column has been on the Faith page for over three decades.

