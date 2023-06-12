UW-Eau Claires Stephanie Martin Wins CHI Scholarship

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire senior goaltender Stephanie Martin has been named recipient of the annual College Hockey Inc. Scholarship in 2023 awarded by JLG Architects. Martin will receive a $2,500 postgraduate scholarship created to honor an NCAA hockey student-athlete who helps build the game through their support of the next generation of hockey players.

The scholarship is given in honor of JLG founder Lonnie Laffen, a passionate hockey supporter who passed away in 2020.

Born in Yorktown, Va., Martin was a dual-sport student-athlete at UW-Eau Claire, where she was also a member of the Blugolds lacrosse team. Martin transferred to UW-Eau Claire after playing her first two seasons of collegiate hockey at Elmira College. She went 43-9-3 in her three years at UW-Eau Claire, with a 1.28 career goal average and a .954 save percentage.

Martin grew up playing on boys’ teams due to the lack of hockey opportunities and resources for girls in her hometown and surrounding area, and has prioritized making the sport of hockey more accessible to girls and women. She hosts summer goalkeeping clinics for girls in Southeast Virginia, and she has also served as a volunteer coach for girls’ programs in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Youth Hockey Associations.

Martin is also an ambassador for PG30a Virginia-based non-profit that provides funding and access to personal wellness opportunities in sports.

Congratulations and, more importantly, thank you to Stephanie for improving hockey, College Hockey Inc. Executive Director Mike Snee said. Stephanie has done so much at a young age to make hockey more accessible than when she started as a player.

JLG Architects is proud to present the 2023 College Hockey Inc. Scholarship to Stephanie Martin. Stephanie has exceeded expectations and embodies the kind of passion we love to see on and off the ice, said Michelle Mongeon Allen, CEO of JLG Architects. In honor of Stephanie’s dedication, we also pay tribute to our late founder, Lonnie Laffen, who instilled in our team a 34-year passion for taking the game to the next level. Lonnie wanted to see student-athletes striving for the greater goal of academic and athletic excellence, which is exactly what Stephanie has done. JLG is committed to enriching the lives of NCAA student-athletes, empowering future architects and design leaders, youth and collegiate hockey players, and the programs that enable positive progression.

Martin has remained active in hockey after the end of her playing career. She plans to volunteer with both the Hampton Roads Whalers and Peninsula Prowl hockey associations in an effort to form the first all-girls hockey team in Southeast Virginia.

I am incredibly grateful to have been chosen as the recipient of the College Hockey Inc. Scholarship, said Martin. By coaching and mentoring younger hockey goalies in the Southeastern Virginia region, I hope to provide them with the experience and guidance in the hockey world that I have been missing and dreaming of. As a woman in a mostly male-dominated sport, I want to break down barriers for girls and women, not just in hockey, but in other sports and other aspects of life.

Martin is planning the College Hockey Inc. Scholarship to enroll in dental school. After graduation, she plans to serve in the Navy and aspires to own a dental practice specializing in orthodontic or pediatric care.

I think the path she took to be able to play NCAA hockey is a testament to her character and work ethic, said Wisconsin-Eau Claire head coach Erik Strand. It’s also part of her personality to give back. That’s why she’s so quick to help grow the game and is currently working with her local youth hockey board back home to create their first girls’ hockey travel team. Whether coaching youth hockey players at home or working with kids here in the Chippewa Valley, Stephanie is always eager to help.

College Hockey Inc. Scholarship, presented by JLG Architects, was first awarded in 2020 and is open to any NCAA hockey player (men or women, any division). Applications required a written essay on student-athletes’ contributions to the youth hockey community, which could be accompanied by videos, photos, or other additional information. The winner will be selected by a committee made up of representatives from College Hockey Inc. and JLG Architects.

My path to college hockey was very untraditional, and I hope this inspires players to take the path less traveled and persevere through whatever challenges they may face, Martin said. However, it’s just as important to always remember where you came from and be thankful for the people who helped develop you into the player you are today.

College Hockey Inc. Scholarship Recipients:

2020: Breanna Scarpaci, Boston University

2021: Michael Korol, University of Norwich

2022: Brooke Leone, University of Augsburg

2023: Stephanie Martin, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire