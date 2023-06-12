Sports
UW-Eau Claires Stephanie Martin Wins CHI Scholarship
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire senior goaltender Stephanie Martin has been named recipient of the annual College Hockey Inc. Scholarship in 2023 awarded by JLG Architects. Martin will receive a $2,500 postgraduate scholarship created to honor an NCAA hockey student-athlete who helps build the game through their support of the next generation of hockey players.
The scholarship is given in honor of JLG founder Lonnie Laffen, a passionate hockey supporter who passed away in 2020.
Born in Yorktown, Va., Martin was a dual-sport student-athlete at UW-Eau Claire, where she was also a member of the Blugolds lacrosse team. Martin transferred to UW-Eau Claire after playing her first two seasons of collegiate hockey at Elmira College. She went 43-9-3 in her three years at UW-Eau Claire, with a 1.28 career goal average and a .954 save percentage.
Martin grew up playing on boys’ teams due to the lack of hockey opportunities and resources for girls in her hometown and surrounding area, and has prioritized making the sport of hockey more accessible to girls and women. She hosts summer goalkeeping clinics for girls in Southeast Virginia, and she has also served as a volunteer coach for girls’ programs in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Youth Hockey Associations.
Martin is also an ambassador for PG30a Virginia-based non-profit that provides funding and access to personal wellness opportunities in sports.
Congratulations and, more importantly, thank you to Stephanie for improving hockey, College Hockey Inc. Executive Director Mike Snee said. Stephanie has done so much at a young age to make hockey more accessible than when she started as a player.
JLG Architects is proud to present the 2023 College Hockey Inc. Scholarship to Stephanie Martin. Stephanie has exceeded expectations and embodies the kind of passion we love to see on and off the ice, said Michelle Mongeon Allen, CEO of JLG Architects. In honor of Stephanie’s dedication, we also pay tribute to our late founder, Lonnie Laffen, who instilled in our team a 34-year passion for taking the game to the next level. Lonnie wanted to see student-athletes striving for the greater goal of academic and athletic excellence, which is exactly what Stephanie has done. JLG is committed to enriching the lives of NCAA student-athletes, empowering future architects and design leaders, youth and collegiate hockey players, and the programs that enable positive progression.
Martin has remained active in hockey after the end of her playing career. She plans to volunteer with both the Hampton Roads Whalers and Peninsula Prowl hockey associations in an effort to form the first all-girls hockey team in Southeast Virginia.
I am incredibly grateful to have been chosen as the recipient of the College Hockey Inc. Scholarship, said Martin. By coaching and mentoring younger hockey goalies in the Southeastern Virginia region, I hope to provide them with the experience and guidance in the hockey world that I have been missing and dreaming of. As a woman in a mostly male-dominated sport, I want to break down barriers for girls and women, not just in hockey, but in other sports and other aspects of life.
Martin is planning the College Hockey Inc. Scholarship to enroll in dental school. After graduation, she plans to serve in the Navy and aspires to own a dental practice specializing in orthodontic or pediatric care.
I think the path she took to be able to play NCAA hockey is a testament to her character and work ethic, said Wisconsin-Eau Claire head coach Erik Strand. It’s also part of her personality to give back. That’s why she’s so quick to help grow the game and is currently working with her local youth hockey board back home to create their first girls’ hockey travel team. Whether coaching youth hockey players at home or working with kids here in the Chippewa Valley, Stephanie is always eager to help.
College Hockey Inc. Scholarship, presented by JLG Architects, was first awarded in 2020 and is open to any NCAA hockey player (men or women, any division). Applications required a written essay on student-athletes’ contributions to the youth hockey community, which could be accompanied by videos, photos, or other additional information. The winner will be selected by a committee made up of representatives from College Hockey Inc. and JLG Architects.
My path to college hockey was very untraditional, and I hope this inspires players to take the path less traveled and persevere through whatever challenges they may face, Martin said. However, it’s just as important to always remember where you came from and be thankful for the people who helped develop you into the player you are today.
College Hockey Inc. Scholarship Recipients:
2020: Breanna Scarpaci, Boston University
2021: Michael Korol, University of Norwich
2022: Brooke Leone, University of Augsburg
2023: Stephanie Martin, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|
Sources
2/ https://collegehockeyinc.com/articles/2023/06/uw-eau-claires-stephanie-martin-wins-chi-scholarship.php
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 have impacted development in the Global South (PM Modi)
- Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kiev recaptures town as Putin celebrates national holiday
- Michael Shannon says ‘The Flash’ wasn’t ‘satisfying’ as an actor
- UW-Eau Claires Stephanie Martin Wins CHI Scholarship
- InnoScot aims to improve women’s health with a call for fresh innovation
- ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski has died in prison. The former FBI official describes how he was caught
- Peru declares national emergency as dengue epidemic kills 200, overwhelms hospitals
- Forecasting of earthquake-induced floods – Eos
- The PTI has no idea of the survival strategy
- Xi Jinping Highlights Historic Honduran Decision to Establish Relations with China
- President orders Menkumham to finalize Golden Visa rules by June
- The US dollar has taken over the world. Could he lose his first place? : NPR