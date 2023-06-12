Major events to watch in the third week of June





The four-day National Interstates Athletics Meet will be a high-profile game this week. There are many sporting events scheduled for the upcoming week of the Indian sports calendar. The BWF tour shifts from Singapore to Indonesia this week, with key points in the Olympic standings at stake. After a below average performance last week, the Indian shuttlers will try to bounce back at the BWF 1000 event. The national interstate athletic meeting will be a major tournament this week (qualifying event for the Asian Games). Here we take a look at the events coming up next week (June 12-18) on the Indian sports calendar. archery After decent campaigns in Stage 1 and Stage 2, India will see a similar performance in Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup which will take place from June 13 to 18 in Medellin, Colombia. Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale were India’s top performers in the first two stages. Tokyo Olympian Atanu Das will not compete in the men’s recurve, while veteran composite archer Abhishek Verma returns to the squad. June 13-18: Archery World Cup Stage 3 Composite men Rajat Chauhan, Praveen Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Samadhan Jawakar, Abhishek Verma Composite women Avneet Kaur, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam Recurve Men Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, Taurandeep Rai, Tushar Prabhakar Shelke Recurve Women Bhajan Kaur, Sangeeta, Ankita Bhagat, Tanisha Verma Athletics Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will miss the Paavo Nurmi Games scheduled for June 13 due to injury. The four-day National Inter-State Athletics meeting will be held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. All top Indian athletes except Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable will participate. This is also a qualifier for the Asian Games. June 13: Paavo Nurmi Games

June 15-19: National Interstate Athletics Meeting Badminton After a dismal performance last week, the BWF Tour moves to Indonesia. None of the Indians could progress to the quarterfinals at the Singapore Open, with only three (individual/pair) reaching the R16. Malaysia Masters champion HS Prannoy will be key in the event, followed by doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who failed to advance to the QFs in the last two events. June 13-18: Indonesia Open (BWF 1000) Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now Cycling People like Esow Alban, Ronaldo Singh, etc. will lead the Indian contingent in the cycling championships. Esow Alban of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands finished on the podium in the recently concluded UCI Class I event. Asian Championships give athletes good Olympic ranking points and all cyclists will want to take advantage of them. June 14-19: Asian Track Cycling Championships Gymnastics Tokyo Olympics Pranathi Nayak and Yogeshwar Dutt lead the Indian challenge at the continental meet to be held in Singapore. June 10-18: Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships Screens June 18: Asian Fencing Championships Football The Indian national football team started the tournament well and won the opening game against Asian Mongolia (2-0). They will next face Vanuatu and Lebanon in the four-team tournament to be held in Bhubaneshwar, India. Rowing Action from the Czech Republic shifts to Italy for the Second Rowing World Cup. The four-man Indian men’s team finished in a historic fourth place last month and almost finished on the podium. After a spirited performance, the Indian team will bring forward the confidence and perform to their best. June 16-18: World Rowing Cup Stage II, Italy Table tennis The first of three WTT Contender series will be held this week. None of the Indian rowers reached the quarter-finals of the recently concluded World Table Tennis Championships. With the Paris Olympics fast approaching, the players will try to perform well and stay strong for the Olympic qualifiers. India will be represented by a young squad including Sathiyan Gnansekaran and Manika Batra who will miss out. June 12-18: WTT contender Lagos Tennis After two hectic months of the clay-court season, the action now shifts to grass courts with the Wimbledon Championships a month away. Four Indian men’s doubles will compete this week at the Nottingham Challenger with Sumit Nagal, the lone Indian, at the Bratislava Challenger. June 12-18: ATP Nottingham Challenger Men’s doubles Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni, N.Sriram Balaji/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, Anirudh Chandrasekar/Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Purav Raja/Divij Sharan. June 11-18: ATP Bratislava 1 Challenger Men’s Singles Sumit Nagal weightlifting The first Grand Prix of the season (ranking points added for qualifying for the Paris Olympics) is held in Cuba. None of the Indian weightlifters are participating in the event. June 8–18: IWF Grand Prix I, Cuba Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.

