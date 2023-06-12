Women’s tennis ranked ninth in Central Region in ITA’s Collegiate Tennis Rankings





TEMPE, Arizona. After finishing a season with an overall record of 12-10, including a perfect 7-0 at home games, the Wichita State women’s tennis team was ranked ninth in the Central Region as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) won the NCAA Division revealed I Women’s Tennis rankings on Friday afternoon. The Shockers finished the season on a hot streak, winning five of their last six games leading up to the AAC Tournament. The late winning streak included a clean sweep over AAC opponent Cincinnati, which propelled the Shockers to the #5 seed in the AAC Tournament, their highest placing in the tournament since the 2019 season, where they were also a five seed. Coach Colin Foster ‘s group earned its first victory over a ranked opponent in nearly two years when they defeated 49th-ranked Nebraska 4-3 on Friday, March 10 in Lincoln. The win lifted the Shockers to a national ranking of 62nd, the women’s first ranking since the 2019 season. WSU finished ninth in the ITA’s Central Region rankings, the team’s first top-10 finish in the region since 2019. The Shockers are one spot ahead of Missouri and one behind AAC rival Tulsa. Iowa State ranked #1 in the region, while Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Arkansas rounded out the region’s top-5. The Shockers also ranked 25th in the ITA’s Mid-Major Rankings, one of the AAC’s six teams to appear in the poll. The team also received an honorable mention for ITA’s Community Service Award after a total of 107 hours of community service this season. This marks the fourth time in the program’s history that the women’s tennis team has been recognized for their community service efforts and the third time in the past four seasons that they have won an award.

