Novak Djokovic makes history as the tennis world reacts to French Open victory
Novak Djokovic is the toast of the tennis world after becoming the most successful men’s player in grand slam history after defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open final to claim his 23rd major singles trophy. The Serb – whose victory will return him to world No. 1 status – overcame a tricky opening set before triumphing 7-6 (1) 6-3 7-5 against Norway‘s fourth seed.
Djokovic’s straight-sets win sees him pass long-time rival Rafa Nadal as the man with the most grand slam titles – his 23 puts the Serbian alongside great women’s Serena Williams. Only Australia’s Margaret Court (24 major trophies) has more grand slam titles in tennis history, and Djokovic will have a chance to match that at Wimbledon next month.
Since his first win at the Australian Open in 2008, Djokovic has chased Roger Federer and Nadal through the history books, with Nadal moving forward in recent years after the Serb missed grand slam tournaments at the Australian Open and US Open due to his vaccination status. However, having won three of the last four majors, Djokovic is alone at the top of men’s tennis.
The 36-year-old also becomes the first man to win all four majors at least three times, another extraordinary example of his greatness on all surfaces. Djokovic, who has played in the Paris finals seven times, told a cheering crowd on the court Philippe Chatrier that the French Open was always the hardest battle for him to win.
“Lots of emotions here on this pitch, off the pitch as well,” he said after lifting the trophy. “I’m lucky in my life to have won 23 grand slams. It’s an incredible feeling.”
The tennis world explodes over Novak Djokovic’s records
Djokovic’s stunning performance was celebrated across the tennis world, with many fans insisting that he had ended the debate over the greatest player the sport has ever seen. As a sign of his class, Nadal was among those to pay tribute to Djokovic for what he described as an “impossible” performance.
Casper Ruud impressed by Novak Djokovic
Ruud had impressed by returning to the final, where he won just six games against Nadal last year, and was looking for his first title in his third final after also losing to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open. However, he had not won a set in four previous games against Djokovic and missed his chance here in an 81st minute opener before the Serb pulled away for his 21st consecutive slam win.
Ruud came out sharp, but it was only a matter of time before Djokovic made his move and it came to 5-5, a series of superlative groundstrokes that earned him the break, and moments later his historic moment. After receiving his number two, Ruud congratulated Djokovic.
“Another day, another record for you and another day you rewrite tennis history,” said the fourth seed. “It’s hard to explain how incredible it is and how good you are.”
The Serb returned the praise: “Casper, thank you for your nice words. You are one of the best persons on the tour. I really feel that in today’s world it is important to notice when someone has the right life values You deserve a lot of respect.
“I’m sorry for today’s result. It’s definitely not the best way to finish for you, but you’ve had some incredible years here. I wish you win against everyone but me.”
with AAP
