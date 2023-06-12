Otzelberger Announces Staff Updates – Iowa State University Athletics





AMES, Iowa Iowa State Head Men’s Basketball Coach T. J. Otzelberger has announced updates to its staff for the upcoming season. Stevie Taylor has been named assistant director of player development, while Brian Pearson and Lavonte Davis have been named graduate assistants. “Stevie is an excellent teacher and communicator and takes immense pride in developing young men, on and off the field,” said Otzelberger. “We look forward to his skills and character having a positive impact on our program.” Taylor joins Iowa State’s staff after spending the 2022-2023 season at Toledo as director of operations. Taylor helped the Rockets become the first MAC school to win three straight outright league titles. Toledo tied his school record with 27 wins, going 16-2 in league games. Prior to his year with Toledo, Taylor spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach at Nicholls where the Colonels went 21-9 and won the Southland Conference title. Taylor spent two years at Langston (Okla.) as an assistant coach from 2019-21 and was a graduate assistant at Boston College from 2017-19. An Ohio graduate, Taylor played in 137 career games for the Bobcats with 34 starts. Ohio played in three postseason tournaments with Taylor on the team, including a trip to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 as a freshman. “I’m excited about the opportunity to join Coach Otzelberger’s staff at Iowa State and look forward to helping the Cyclones continue their rich tradition of success,” said Taylor. “I’m really looking forward to developing our players on the field and learning from Coach Otzelberger and this amazing staff. I know Iowa State’s fans are passionate about the program and I can’t wait to see where ‘Hilton Magic’ is about.!”. Pearson joins the staff as a graduate assistant after serving as the team’s manager for the past two seasons. During his time as manager, Pearson assisted with player development, skills training, and organizing practice plans and scouting reports. He also worked with Sportscode, Synergy and other movie software to help with preparation and scouting. Davis was an assistant coach at Lane Community College last year, while also serving as head coach at North Eugene High School for the past two seasons. Davis also served as an assistant coach with the US Basketball Academy from 2018-2019 before becoming the Head International Coach of the US Basketball Academy from 2018-20. Davis also spent time in 2018 volunteering with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA’s G League. A graduate of Indiana Tech, Davis is the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots. He earned second-team honors in all conferences as a senior.

