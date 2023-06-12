Bryson Stott, cricketer? Nick Castellanos can see it – Phillies Nation





Bryson Stott went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI's and a walk in Sunday's victory. (Cheryl Pursell/Phillies Nation) Bryson Stott could hit .400 or get caught in the worst slump of his life and it looks like he'll always deliver a good bat. He did that a lot on Sunday and was instrumental in the Phillies' victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 2-for-3 rule with a triple, two RBIs, two runs and a walk speaks for itself, but how he did it was mostly Stott-esque. His strikeout in the first inning came on eight pitches and on a foul on four two-strike offers by Caleb Ferguson. His two-out, two-run single in the third was a full-count bloop to shallow left-center. He came from a 1-2 deficit to score a first walk in the sixth. And his triple in the seventh inning made it 0-2. Nick Castellanos, who homered and singled on Sunday and always has a funny way of handing out compliments, told reporters after the game that Stott is so good at baseball, he might have been even better suited to play a sport. choose with a different kind of bat. "It's impressive," Castellanos said of Stott's ability to work. "Especially when he comes to two strokes. Just foul ball, foul ball, foul ball. You know, I don't tell him every day, but routinely that he should have been a cricketer.' Stott came in 11th in the National League on Sunday with 4.26 pitches per at bat, according to the Washington PostT. He saw 23 more in four at bats on Sunday and reached base three times despite striking out four batters. He's hard to put down. His 48 strikeouts are tied for 54th in the NL, despite his 274 at bats ranking for fifth. That tally of 274 is tied with Castellanos, whose 67 strikeouts rank for 13th. And while Castellanos has certainly been hard to put away this year as well, he would still like to know Stott's secret. 'I don't know if he [fouls pitches off] intentionally, but he's cheating absolutely nothing," Castellanos said of Stott. And his bat goes so deep in the zone that he can foul a lot of fastballs. If he does it on purpose, he has to teach me how he does it.' Must read (or watch) Phillies content. Former Phillies Nation He may be in a different part of the state, but everyone in Philadelphia still loves Cutch, who hit an impressive milestone on Sunday. Of those 2,000 hits, 218 came with the 2019-2021 Phillies. That's his second-most with any team, trailing only the (obviously) Pirates. Phillies Nation's Destiny Lugardo contributed to this report.















