



Clarke, Burnett Help Team USA capture the inaugural Hockey5s Pan Am Gold

KINGSTON, Jamaica — University of Michigan field hockey senior Lora Clarke and freshmen Abbie Burnett captured gold medals along with the US Women’s Hockey5s National Team at the inaugural Hockey5s Pan American Cups (PAC) on Saturday (June 10) at Mona Hockey Field. Team USA defeated Uruguay in a shootout in the gold medal final. USA built a 3-1 halftime lead in the final, but Uruguay responded with four goals in the second to tie the score at 5-5 and force the shootout. The Red, White and Blue converted on all three of their shootout attempts, including Clarke’s third round, as Uruguay missed its first shot to give the US the lead. With the victory, Team USA qualified for the first-ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup, scheduled for January 2024 in Muscat, Oman. The US men’s team also captured the PAC gold medal to qualify for the World Cup. Originally created by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China, Hockey5s is a fast-paced small-sided game that uses specially designed boards that surround the perimeter of the field and keep the ball in play. Clarke led Team USA with 11 goals in seven games played, finishing in second place in the PAC Tournament, trailing only Uruguay’s Manuela Vilar (13). Burnett also scored two goals in four appearances; she missed several matches due to injury before returning for the gold medal final. Team USA’s 5–0 victory over Paraguay in pool play included all of the Wolverines’ goals, four from Clarke and one from Burnett. Clarke also posted a hat-trick in the USA’s first 8–0 victory over Costa Rica. Clarke played in 59 games over three Michigan seasons, starting in 48 forwards and midfielders. She has 18 career goals and eight assists and led the Wolverines in scoring last season with a career-high 11 goals and 25 points. Burnett, who will join the Wolverines this fall, is a veteran of the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team and a two-time first-team High School All-American, according to both the NFHCA and Max Field Hockey. A three-time Pennsylvania all-state selection for Emmaus High School, she was named Max Field Hockey’s 2022 Pennsylvania Region Player of the Year. American field hockey release

