SCHEDULE RELEASED FOR PIONEERING FIRST MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKETS SEASON





Major League Cricket (MLC) today announced the full schedule for America’s first-ever professional franchise cricket league, kicking off on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Two cricket-specific venues in North Texas (Grand Prairie Stadium, 1600 Lone Star Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX) and Greater Raleigh (Church Street Park, 5800 Cricket Pitch Way, Morrisville, NC) will host 19 games. Many of the world’s best cricketers will represent six MLC teams as they compete to be crowned champions of the inaugural season on Sunday 30th July. Fans who want a first chance at the best tickets at the lowest prices for the MLC season can access them through the now open presale window. Priority access for tickets can be obtained at majorleaguecricket.com/tickets, with general sales commencing at 4pm ET on Monday, June 12. Tickets start at just $30 for the games in Grand Prairie and $15 for games in Morrisville, NC, with fans able to purchase tickets for both individual games and multiple doubleheader matchups over the course of three weeks. The first-ever MLC game kicks off on Thursday, July 13 at 7:30 PM CST, under the lights of America’s new premier cricket venue, the 7,200-capacity Grand Prairie Stadium, near Dallas, TX. The home state Texas Super Kings will take on the Los Angeles Knight Riders with both teams bringing superstar players who have played for the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The following day, Friday, July 14, fans will have a chance to see a doubleheader of action starting at 3:30 PM with MI New York facing the San Francisco Unicorns. The Unicorns have signed former Australian one-day international Aaron Finch, fellow Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi, England World Cup winning fast bowler Liam Plunkett and New Zealand star Corey Anderson. Friday night’s matchup features the Seattle Orcas and the Washington Freedom. The Pacific Northwest team has announced the signing of South African internationals Quinton de Kock and Wayne Parnell, Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza and Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka. Freedoms’ announced stars are South Africans Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen alongside Sri Lankan spin bowler Wanindu Hasaranga and New Zealanders Glenn Phillips and Adam Milne, along with Australians Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques. Saturday night’s matchup will see the Unicorns take on the Orcas, while on Sunday, the home state of the Texas Super Kings will play the Freedom in the afternoon and an evening game between the LA Knight Riders and MI New York. Monday (Super Kings vs. MI New York) and Tuesday (Unicorns vs. Knight Riders) evening games follow to complete the first series of matches in Grand Prairie. MLC then moves to North Carolina for its second week of competition at Church Street Park in Morrisville. On Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m. EST, the Freedom vs. Knight Riders at the scenic location is currently undergoing upgrades to expand and improve the facility. Another six games (see below) will follow from Friday through Tuesday to determine which four teams will advance to the Finals weekend, where two teams will be eliminated. The first-ever MLC Championship Finals brings a series of exciting playoff encounters to Grand Prairie Stadium. In the Eliminator match, the third and fourth seed will face each other on Thursday, July 27 starting at 3:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Challenger match and the loser eliminated. In the evening, the top two seeded will compete against the winner of this qualifier to go straight to the championship final. The Challenger match will take place on Friday night, July 28, with the winner of the Eliminator match going up against the loser of the qualifier to determine who will advance to the Championship Finals on Sunday, July 30. The Major League Cricket champion starts at 7:30 PM CST at Grand Prairie Stadium. International and domestic broadcast details for the historic competition will be announced shortly. Day Time (local) Date Location Thursday 7:30 PM July 13 Grand Prairie Stadium Texan super kings L.A. Knight Riders Friday 3:30 pm 14th of July Grand Prairie Stadium M.I. New York SF Unicorns Friday 7:30 PM 14th of July Grand Prairie Stadium Orcas in Seattle Washington Freedom Saturday 7:30 PM July 15 Grand Prairie Stadium SF Unicorns Orcas in Seattle Sunday 3:30 pm 16th of July Grand Prairie Stadium Texan super kings Washington Freedom Sunday 7:30 PM 16th of July Grand Prairie Stadium L.A. Knight Riders M.I. New York Monday 7:30 PM July 17 Grand Prairie Stadium Texan super kings M.I. New York Tuesday 7:30 PM July 18 Grand Prairie Stadium L.A. Knight Riders SF Unicorns Thursday 5:30 PM July 20 Church Street Park Washington freedom L.A. Knight Riders Friday 5:30 PM 21 July Church Street Park Orcas in Seattle Texan super kings Saturday 5:30 PM July 22 Church Street Park Washington freedom SF Unicorns Sunday 1:30 PM July 23 Church Street Park L.A. Knight Riders Orcas in Seattle Sunday 5:30 PM July 23 Church Street Park M.I. New York Washington freedom Monday 5:30 PM July 24 Church Street Park SF Unicorns Texan super kings Tuesday 5:30 PM July 25 Church Street Park M.I. New York Orcas in Seattle PLAY OFFS Eliminator match Thursday 3:30 pm July 27 Grand Prairie Stadium Seed 3 Seed 4 Qualifying match Thursday 7:30 PM July 27 Grand Prairie Stadium Seed 1 Seed 2 Challenger match Friday 7:30 PM July 28 Grand Prairie Stadium Qualifying loser Eliminator winner Last match Sunday 7:30 PM July 30 Grand Prairie Stadium Qualifying winner Challenger winner

