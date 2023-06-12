ESPN predicts Georgian football will have the best defense in the country by 2023





Georgia has some key defenders to replace from last season’s team. There are real questions with the outside linebacker, and whether Georgia has a truly dominant defensive lineman. But even with those concerns, ESPN’s college football analysts expect the Bulldogs to once again have the best defense in the country in 2023. All 10 analysts who voted for the best defense of 2023 in college football had Georgia ranked No. 1. In all, you’ve got a defense that’s expected to once again compete to be the best in the country, and we haven’t even gotten to the Bulldogs’ highly rated recruits this season, Harry Lyles Jr. wrote. Given the way Georgia is recruiting, it’s hard to see it this way not just this year, but for the foreseeable future.

Behind Georgia, Michigan ranked No. 2, Alabama No. 3, Penn State No. 4, and Clemson No. 5 in ESPN ratings. Georgia’s defense in 2022 took a step back from its 2021 defense, but that was to be expected given that eight defensemen were drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Georgia brought five more defensive players into the 2023 NFL Draft, including first rounders Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. The Bulldogs’ strength is in the linebacker, with Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon both returning as starters. Add Xavian Sorey and Jalon Walker and you not only have one of the most talented positions in college football, but also one of the best.

Elsewhere it should be secondary positive for the Bulldogs. Georgia needs to find a replacement for Kelee Ringo, but it has some former elite recruits vying for playing time. Kamari Lassiter, Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard all return as starters, while Tykee Smith made big strides in the spring. It should not be overlooked that Georgia has continuity in its defensive coaching staff. All five defensive assistants return to Georgia, with Glenn Schumann receiving big pay and a title increase as Georgia’s defensive coordinator. Tray Scott, Chidera Uzo-Diribie, Fran Brown and Will Muschamp all return to push Georgia’s defense forward. Despite under-par performances against LSU and Ohio State, Georgia still finished fifth in the nation in points per game allowed last season with 14.3. If the defense progresses as a more experienced unit, that number could move closer to 10.3 in the 2021 defense set. That was top in the country that season. More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/football/around-the-dawghouse/georgia-football-2023-defense/2WJU56UMZJA2DPICVUPYSH3FJU/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

