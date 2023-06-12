SIUE Women’s Tennis adds Rogers, Tyler





EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois – SIUE Women’s Tennis has announced two new additions to the 2023 recruiting class, Cydney Rogers (Jonesboro, Arkansas) and Abbie Tyler (Weymouth, England) have signed to join the team. “I’m very happy that both Cydney and Abbie chose to become Cougars,” said Head Coach Adam Albertson . “Both players love competition and have experience at the Division I level. I love the energy they bring and know they will be great student-athletes on the courts and in the classroom. With four newcomers in Paula Guillen Cerver , Chloe Koons, Cydney and Abbie, our depth and balance of the team should be a great strength as we go into the year.” Rogers comes to SIUE as a sophomore transfer from Bellarmine. While with Bellarmine, Rogers played No. 3 and No. 4 singles in addition to racking up 10 doubles wins. Prior to Bellarmine, Rogers was ranked #1 in Arkansas by Tennis Recruiting. While attending Valley View High School, she was a 4A State Singles Champion in 2020 and 2022, the 5A State Singles Champion in 2019, and the 4A State Singles runner-up in 2021. From Coach Albertsen: “Cydney has had great successes in her prep and college career that will have an immediate impact on our team. I was impressed not only with her results last season, but also with the struggle shown in the game scores. She will bringing positive energy to our team and a work ethic that will be visible on the courts, in the classroom and in the community. I’m excited to have her join our team this fall and see her best tennis ahead of her.” From Rogers: “When I started my transfer process I was looking for a home. SIUE had everything I was looking for from the team dynamics, a beautiful campus and a skilled coaching team that I feel I can rely on. I am really looking forward to my future at SIUE and what I can contribute! Go Cougars!” Tyler comes to SIUE as a junior transfer from Campbell. Tyler was a mainstay in the Campbell singles and doubles line-up for the 2023 season. Before Campbell, Tyler was ranked No. 51 nationally (U18) and No. 1 in Dorset with an LTA rating of 2.1. Tyler has won 3 National Junior Doubles titles and is a Grade 1 British Tour doubles finalist. From trainer Albertsen: “Abbie is a player who likes to compete and understands the team philosophy that we have built. Coming in as a junior, Abbie has experienced what it takes to be successful on and off the court. She has some great weapons that will make her into a force in both singles and doubles. After a full season playing in both lineups I’m excited to see her build that momentum with the team. We can’t wait for Abbie to arrive in August and makes our team even stronger.” From Tyler: “I am thrilled and excited to be joining the Cougars next season. From my very first conversation with Coach Adam, his passion, energy and enthusiasm shone through. SIUE particularly appealed to me because of the great team spirit and strong bond between the team and the coach, as well as the dedication on the field and in their academic studies. SIUE allows me to develop as a player and achieve my academic goals, all in a beautiful campus environment. Go Cougars!”

