Get to know the numbers of the 2023-24 UND hockey players – Grand Forks Herald





GRAND FORKS There will be more new players (14) than returners (12) on the UND hockey team this season. It may take you a while to get used to which players wear which numbers. So why not learn them now? The Fighting Hawks players have received their number assignments for the 2023-24 season. UND’s four new forwards are Omaha transfer Cameron Berg (No. 14), freshman Jayden Perron (No. 18), freshman Michael Emerson (No. 24) and Lindenwood transfer Hunter Johannes (No. 28). All eight defenders of UND are new. Minnesota State-Mankato transfer Bennett Zmolek wears No. No. 2, freshman Jake Livanavage No. 4, Sacred Heart transfer Logan Britt No. 6, Alaska transfer Garrett Pyke No. 7, freshman Tanner Komzak No. 10, freshman Nate Benoit No. 15, Michigan transfer Keaton Pehrson No. 20, and freshman Abram Wiebe no. 25. The new goaltenders are Miami transfer Ludvig Persson (No. 32) and freshman Hobie Hedquist (No. 30). All 12 returning players keep their number from last season. Some of the new players should be easy to get to know. The last player to wear No. 7 was Alaska’s transfer defender Chris Jandric. It will be another Alaska transfer defender in Pyke, who also wore No. 7 with the Nanooks. The last player to wear No. 32 was a Swedish goaltender, Jakob Hellsten. It will again be a Swedish goalkeeper in Persson. Here are a few other notes: Komzak will be the first defender to wear number 10 since John Spolar in 1954-55. Only two defenders have ever worn No. 10.

The No. 2 has often been worn by big, tough defenders, dating back to Bill Steenson in the 1950s. That tradition has continued through the decades with Craig Ludwig wearing it in the 1980s, Dave Hakstol in the 1990s, Matt Greene in the 2000s and Andrew MacWilliam in the 2010s. It now belongs to Bennett Zmolek, who lives in the same mold fits.

Michael Emerson is the first striker to wear number 24 since captain Chris Porter from 2003-2007. They play a similar game, too fast wingers with physicality.

Half of the newcomers will wear the same number as last year: Britt, Pyke, Benoit, Perron, Pehrson, Hedquist and Persson.

No. 14 has been unused for the past two seasons. Berg will be the first player to wear it since Jasper Weatherby in 2020-21.

This season’s unused numbers are: 3, 16 and 19. This is the second year in a row that 16 will be unused. Ashton Calder was the last to wear it in 2021-22. How are the numbers chosen? UND equipment manager Dan Johansson sends a list of open numbers to all entrants. They respond by ranking their best picks in order. From there, the equipment staff tries to get each player as close to their most preferred number as possible. Many of UND’s players will arrive on campus next month for summer school and volunteer practices. The Fighting Hawks open the 2023-2024 season with an exhibition game against the University of Manitoba on October 7. They open the regular season in the Ice Breaker Tournament on October 13-14 against Army and Wisconsin at Ralph Engelstad Arena. AND’s hockey roster for 2023-24 New arrivals in bold

1 Caleb Johnson, goalkeeper

2 Bennett Zmolek, defender

4 Jake Livanavage, defense attorney

5 Dane Montgomery, attacker

6 Logan Britt, defense attorney

7 Garrett Pyke, defender

8 Jake Schmaltz, forward

9 Jackson Blake, forward

10 Tanner Komzak, defender

11 Griffin Ness, forward

13 Carson Albrecht, forward

14 Cameron Berg, forward

15 Nate Benoit, defense attorney

17 Giant Gaber, forward

18 Jayden Perron, forward

20 Keaton Pehrson, defender

21 Ben Strinden, forward

22 Owen McLaughlin, forward

24 Michael Emerson, forward

25 Abram Wiebe, defender

26 Dylan James, come on

27 Louis Jamernik V, forward

28 Hunter Johannes, forward

29 Jackson Kunz, forward

30 Hobie Hedquist, goaltender

32 Ludvig Persson, goalkeeper

By Brad Elliot Schlossman Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald’s circulation division four times and the North Dakota Sportswriter of the Year once. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach him at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/sports/und-hockey/get-to-know-the-2023-24-und-hockey-players-numbers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos