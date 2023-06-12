Hockey awards season awards





KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan hockey team and head coach Pat Ferschweiler announced the winners of the team’s annual awards following a record 2022-23 season. The Broncos won 23 games and recorded their highest NCHC finish in program history, while also making another trip to the NCAA Tournament. Because of his incredible season, Jason Pollin was named Rob Hodge Most Valuable Player. He finished the year with an NCAA lead and an NCHC record 30 goals. In addition, the Bronco captain was named a Hobey Baker finalist and earned Second Team All American honors. He also earned NCHC’s Player of the Year and Forward of the Year awards, as well as being a First Team All-NCHC selection. Ryan McAllisters The strong rookie season did not go unnoticed as he was selected as the Susan Klop Rookie of the Year and earned the Vic Vanderberg Leading Scorer award. McAllister led the team in points and assists, tallying 49 points on 13 goals and 36 assists. He was named to the NCHC All-Rookie team and received honorable mention All-NCHC honors. like McAllister, Aidan Fulp And Zak Galambos each also won two prizes. First, Fulp and Galambos shared the Neil Smith Most Valuable Defenseman Award. Fulp finished the year with 15 points on two goals and 13 assists, while adding the team’s 50 blocked shots. He was a finalist for the NCHC’s Defensive Defenseman of the Year award. Galambos was the team’s top-scoring defenseman, amassing 29 points on 11 goals and 18 assists. He placed second on the team with 42 blocked shots. Galambos was named a finalist for the league’s Offensive Defenseman of the Year award. In addition, Fulp garnered the Peter Ellis Academic Award as he maintained a 4.0 GPA during his time with the program. Fulp is a three-time Distinguished Scholar Athlete in the NCHC. Galambos’ other accolade was the Bill Saunders Plus/Minus Award, as he ended the year at +30. The KOHA Grinder award went to Luke Grainger after his career year, he helped lead the Broncos to great success. He scored 32 points on 12 goals and 20 assists, including a game-high six points in a 7–6 win at North Dakota. Dylan Wendts spectacular second season was rewarded with the Ed Edwards Most Improved Player award. Wendt came on strong in his second season and finished the 2022-2023 season with 22 points on eight goals and 14 assists. He had three points last season. Finally, Cole gallant And Cam Knuble were honored for their work during the season. Gallant bagged the Catherine Lawson Sportsmanship award after demonstrating great attitude and strong instincts on the ice. Gallant played in all 39 games, committing just two minor penalties all season. Knuble was able to collect the Ross/Dickie Brown and Gold Award after finishing the season with a goal in 30 games. He showed true versatility in those 30 games, splitting time between forward and defense.

