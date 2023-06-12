Michigan, Ohio State headlines top five college football running back rooms going into 2023 season

While wide open, pass-happy offenses have taken over like college football has evolved over the past decade, nothing works better than a good old fashioned rush attack, even if it’s in a new style. Retiring rooms across the country are brimming with talent from head to toe. That top talent combined with depth can transform teams considered national title contenders into national contenders.

Just look back at TCU last season. The Horned Frogs made a miraculous flight to the college football Playoff National Championship largely due to 1,399 yards rushing from star back Kendre Miller. Meanwhile, Chase Brown led Illinois to relevance as he rushed for 1,643 yards.

This year sees another crop of great running backs looking to lead their teams to championship glory. Michigan has made the CFP in each of the past two seasons and has a few stars back in hopes of not only getting three in a row, but also surpassing rival Ohio State for the third season in a row. Speaking of Ohio State, the Buckeyes have a knack for following the same blueprint with a stable of studs returning for coach Ryan Day to use from the backfield in hopes of sacking the mighty Wolverines.

It’s not just the Big Ten, though. SEC teams, as well as others from around the country, are ready to play ground-and-pound football for the upcoming season. So which running back rooms are best heading into the 2023 season? Let’s break them down.

1.Michigan

This is a good idea. Not only was Blake Corum one of the best running backs in the country prior to the knee injury he sustained in a win over Illinois last November, but he was also in the middle of the Heisman Trophy race. Corum finished the season ranked third in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (121.92), despite only managing 6 yards on two carries who battled through that injury vs. Ohio State. Serving as the “1B” option prior to Corum’s injury, Donovan Edwards featured in the final three games of the season as he ripped off 520 yards and three touchdowns despite being hampered by knee and hand injuries. If both are at (or close to) 100% by 2023, Corum and Edwards will terrorize everyone in their path.

2. State of Ohio

Another Big Ten team comes in at No. 2, and it’s no coincidence that it’s the other Big Ten representative in last year’s CFP. The Buckeyes are led by stars MiyanWilliams and TreVeyon Henderson, both of whom could be true No. 1 throwbacks to pretty much any other team in the country. Henderson got a little confused last year, but it didn’t seem to matter much to a team that came within one missed field goal at the stroke of midnight before clinching the CFP National Championship. Dallan Hayden also had his moments in 2022, which makes this unit as dangerous as it gets. In addition, the entire backroom of Ohio State will benefit from a wide reception area that is the best in the country. The Buckeyes will be making defensive coordinators’ heads spin this season.

The Big Ten parade continues to move, landing Penn State at No. 3. Nicholas Singleton entered the scene last year as a freshman with 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns, and was buoyed by fellow newcomer Kaytron Allen’s 867 yards and 10 touchdowns. Coach James Franklin has recovered a rushing charge that needed a boost, and his two underclass men lead the charge. They will be crucial pieces in an offense that transitions as quarterback from Sean Clifford to former five-star prospect Drew Allar.

The Bulldogs lost star Kenny McIntosh after last season, but the closet is far from empty in Athens, Georgia. Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson were all key contributors to last year’s national title team, so nothing to see them in 2023 should be surprising. They’ll be putting a little more pressure now that former quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, a staple of the running game for the past two years, has moved to the NFL. However, this crew should be able to handle it with relative ease. Great teams don’t rebuild, they reload. Georgia is in reload mode and well on her way to earning the nickname “RBU”.

Quarterback Bo Nix’s rushing prowess made headlines last year, but ground production elsewhere was a key part of the Ducks’ Year 1 success under coach Dan Lanning. Bucky Irving rushed for 1,058 yards and five touchdowns, while universal star Noah Whittington added 779 yards and five more scores. This is despite the fact that opposing defensive coordinators tuned in to Nix through the air and ground for virtually the entire season. What’s more, Whittington gained some weight in the off-season. That should allow Nix to rely more on the running backs behind and beside him rather than carrying the load himself.

Honorable Mention