City council votes on $65 million investment in tennis facility





Charlotte leaders are expected to vote on a $65 million investment in Project Break Point, the huge tennis complex in the River District.

CHARLOTTE, NC Charlotte City Council is expected to discuss a potential investment of tens of millions of dollars to bring a massive tennis complex to western Charlotte’s River District. The city council is considering paying for part of the construction to bring a large stadium and 40 jobs to the area. City leaders believe this facility could attract more than 500,000 visitors to Charlotte each year and host major sporting events. The board is expected to vote Monday on providing $65 million to Project Break Point. Beemok Capital, the developer behind the proposed facility, originally asked the city and county of Mecklenburg to fund one-third of the $400 million project. Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter “The mission of the Charlotte Sports Foundation is to bring high-profile sporting events to Charlotte that have an economic impact and contribute to the quality of life,” said Danny Morrison. “And this one does this and more.” Beemok capital said the jewel of the project would be a 14,000-seat arena with more than 40 pickleball courts. It would also bring major events to the Queen City, including concerts, attracting an additional 650,000 visitors each year. The company said more foot traffic means more revenue, and estimated the facility would boost Charlotte’s economy by $300 million and create thousands of new jobs. “I just think it’s a great opportunity that we should fully consider,” Alderman Malcolm Graham said. Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders have an accelerated timeline to approve the project. Planners hope to hold the first tournament in 2026. Contact Tradesha Woodard at [email protected] and follow her on Facebook, tweeting, And Instagram. Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast that you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake up Charlotte.

