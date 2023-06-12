First Nation writes to other hockey stars Gretzky about gambling ads

If you’ve watched a hockey game or live sporting event in Canada in the past year, you’ve definitely noticed a pile of gambling ads.

The commercials tie in with some of hockey’s biggest stars, and the influx of airtime raises concerns about the impact the ads will have on young fans.

The head of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, Kelly LaRocca — like many families across Canada — has seen the ads with her husband and two young children as she tuned into NHL games.

Speaking with CTV National News, LaRocca calls the commercials intrusive and irresponsible. The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation have now taken the step of writing an open letter to Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, all of whom have appeared in gambling advertisements.

I hope they stop advertising iGaming, said LaRocca, who added, Our youth look up to them. They are told it’s okay to just gamble and gamble whenever you want.

The letter, written on April 17 and posted to social media on May 16, asks the trio of hockey superstars not to “promote the iGaming agenda further.”

Just over a year ago, Ontario went all in by regulating Canada’s first internet gambling market. Anyone of age can now place a bet on almost any aspect of a game, or spin an online slot machine with the flick of a finger on their phone. The Canadian Gaming Association states that regulated online gambling is safer than illegal sites that have been operating unchecked across the country for years.

In an email to CTV News, association president Paul Burns responded to LaRoccas’ assessment, saying online gambling operators do not target minors and have robust “know your customer” procedures in place to open customer accounts and prevent minors from accessing sites registered to operate. inOntario.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, which regulates gambling in the province, is now considering a ban about the use of athletes and celebrities who could reasonably be expected to engage children and young people with internet gambling advertising and marketing.”

While no decision has yet been made, Burns says that before a celebrity can appear in a gambling ad, operators must submit all TV commercials to thinkTV (a marketing and research organization) for approval.

“Together, these provide a high level of scrutiny and all licensed iGaming operators must be fully compliant before a commercial can be televised,” he said.

The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation own the Great Blue Heron Casino.

When asked why she feels so strongly against online gambling ads, given the casino, LaRocca said: You have to make an effort to get up and visit a physical (casino) facility. When you enter the door (to Blue Heron Casino) you will of course be checked and there is security. It’s not as simple as pressing the button on your iPhone in your living room.”

The AGCO has yet to announce when it will make a final decision on whether or not to ban gambling ads for athletes and celebrities.

The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation say they are still waiting for a response to their open letter from Gretzky, McDavid and Matthews.