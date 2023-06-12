Cuba at the Central American and Caribbean Games (XV)





With just over a year to go before the 14th edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games, Cuba took over hosting the multi-sport event as an alternate, due to the impossibility of holding the event in the Puerto Rican city of Mayagez. From August 7 to 18, 1982, Havana hosted the event, for which the provinces of Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba also served as subsites, in an effort to maintain the event’s four-year cycle. The number of 2,799 athletes was a record number of participants to that point, representing 22 countries, as the British Virgin Islands and Grenada joined the event, while El Salvador and Honduras – due to their governments’ refusal – and Colombia were absent due to economic difficulties. According to the late sports chronicler Enrique Montesinos in his book Los Juegos Regionales Ms Antiguos (The Oldest Regional Games), 24 disciplines and 247 events were competed in that competition, a higher number than in previous versions.

The inclusion of table tennis, rowing, field hockey, archery and Greco-Roman wrestling stood out as novelties, while candles returned after their exclusion from the Medellin 1978 competition calendar. Likewise, javelin thrower Maria Caridad Colon, Olympic champion in Moscow 1980, became the first woman to carry the torch in lighting the cauldron, the ceremony that ushered in the Central Caribbean Games. Cuba’s participation as softball star Hilda Ramirez stood out, having won four gold medals, three silver medals and a bronze medal in five previous Games in track and field, achieved in the shot put (2-2-0), javelin throw (2-1 -0) and discus throw (0-0-1).

According to the historical summary in this edition, the Central American village had no fences or partitions between the areas reserved for women and men, without incident. In the battle for the baseball crown – another major event – the local team of the Dominican Republic lost, while the water polo and men’s volleyball teams of the largest of the Antilles won their fifth consecutive title. Local weightlifter Daniel Nez set the event’s first world record in the 60-kilogram (kg) weightlifting with 292.5 kg. Among the top accumulators of medals for the Cuban delegation were again athletics (27-20-13), shooting (22-14-5), boxing (11-0-0) and judo (8-0-0). Members of the gymnastics (15-11-2) and fencing squad (8-3-1) won all gold medals in competition, with gymnast Orisel Martinez (four gold medals and two silver medals) and fencer Efigenio Favier, owner of three gold medals.

Leandro Pealver shone on track in the 100 and 200 meters (m) and in the 4x100m relay; while Luisa Ferrer did so in the 100 and 200 metres. Coln recovered her Medelln crown, with a 62.80 m, and Ana Fidelia Quirot repeated her 1978 achievement by climbing to the top of the podium in the 4×400 m relay. Other individual stars were table tennis players Madeleine Armas (three golds and one silver) and Raul Betancourt (2-2-0); shooters Miguel A. Valdes (4-1-0) and Tania Perez (3-1-1); and archers Irma Perez (4-2-0) and Maria E. Naranjo (3-1-1). Cuba also dominated in wrestling (9-1-0), cycling (2-0-0-0) -which only included the road events-, bisexual basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s field hockey, rowing (7-0 – 1), table tennis (4-4-2), archery (7-6-5) and sailing (3-2-1). Diving (2-1-1), swimming (1-6-3), synchronized swimming (1-2-0) and football (bronze) also won prizes. Montesinos added that weightlifters and freestyle athletes were victorious in all divisions, with 30 and 10 crowns respectively. The Caribbean island again took first place in the country ranking, with 173 gold medals, 71 silver medals and 38 bronze medals.

Mexico was again second in the medal table (29-55-47) and Venezuela (19-39-54) was third.

