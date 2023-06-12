Rookie Patriots defenders get a taste of the football “firehose”





While Gonzalez added an instant youth injection to an accomplished secondary, White has surprised with his early work as an outside linebacker who got up in a two-point position. After spending most of his college career as a hand-down defensive end, it looks like the Patriots are at least kicking the ties to see just how big his defensive role can be. With limited young depth across the front seven, White could strengthen multiple positions of distress once he gets the hang of it, offering more potential impact than many would have initially realized. White took a lot out of his early interactions with Bill Belichick and the defensive coaching staff. “That’s been a real dope experience, I won’t lie to you,” said White. “With Bill, he’s really hands-on, and he knows everyone’s position and he teaches you the ins and outs and all that stuff. I respect that, [he’s] not afraid to tell you the truth and tell you what he thinks at all and I sort of hold onto that and I like that, I appreciate that.” Despite early reps standing up, White’s role is far from solid as he continues to take it all in, knowing just how far he and his fellow rookies still have to go. “Just learn the defense as a whole, we’ve only been here for a month so there’s still a lot of things I have to learn,” admitted White. “You bounce off people’s ideas and just try to find your own path and see where you fit in amongst everyone else. I actually choose the path to just keep your head down and work and let your actions speak louder than your words because I don’t really talk too much. That’s just the path I choose.” Connecting the front and back of the defense is perhaps the top trio’s most new interesting rookie, as Marte Mapu has moved to more spots than anyone else. Whether taking base linebackers or playing the full spectrum of safety responsibilities, the Sacramento State grad is a unique new ingredient to experiment with on defense and the Patriots are already trying a number of things to see what he can handle and where he goes. could fit. best. “I’m doing everything I can for my part, but it’s hard to say what the process looks like, because firstly we are not in pads, secondly we are really far from the season and we haven’t played any real games yet. Mapu said Monday. “But on the other hand, I just try to take in as much as I can and grow every day. “I’m comfortable with whatever they ask me to do. They’ve watched my movie. They know my strengths and weaknesses. I just try to get on with whatever they ask me to do.” With two more minicamp practices scheduled and then more than a month before training camp starts, the Patriots’ Rookies are already offering optimism that they can help the defense reach new levels. But for now, they keep their mouths shut and their ears open until they find their feet. As White summarized Monday, “Nobody gives a, I can’t say the word, about your opinion, because you’re a rookie.”

