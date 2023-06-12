Nottingham Open 2023 tennis | TV channel and live stream





The Nottingham Open is well underway with a solid lineup of women’s and men’s players preparing for Wimbledon. While the tournament itself is worth less points than those of Eastbourne and Queen’s next week, time on grass is essential to enter this new phase of the season.

The women’s tournament is a designated WTA 250 event, a higher standard than the men’s ATP Challenger status, meaning reigning champion and world No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia will return to the field. World No. 8 Maria Sakkari is the top seed, while Magda Linette, Donna Vekic and Anhelina Kalinina are also involved and hope to freshen up for Wimbledon. Andy Murray is the big draw in the men’s tournament and will compete as the top seed just days after winning the Surbiton Trophy. He will be joined in the draw by Thanasi Kokkinakis and Constant Lestienne. RadioTimes. com has collected everything you need to know about watching the Nottingham Open 2023 tennis tournament. When is the Nottingham Open 2023? The tournament starts on Monday, June 12, 2023 and goes up to the final Sunday, June 18, 2023. How to watch and live stream Nottingham Open 2023 in UK You can tune in to follow the entire tournament live Amazon Prime video. Sign up now for a free trial and enjoy some of the best tennis action around. If you decide to sign up, Amazon offers one Try it for free for 30 dayswhich also means you can watch popular shows like Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League games. After that, a subscription costs $8.99 per month, which also offers free next-day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library. Schedule Nottingham Open 2023 WTA 250 (women’s singles) Qualification: Saturday 10 Sunday 11 June

Round of 32: Monday 12 Tuesday 13 June

Round of 16: Wednesday, June 14

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 15

Semi-finals: Saturday, June 17

Final: Sunday, June 18 ATP Challenger (men’s singles) Qualification: Sunday 11 Monday 12 June

Round of 32: Monday 12 Tuesday 13 June

Round of 16: Wednesday 14 Thursday 15 June

Quarterfinals: Friday, June 16

Semi-finals: Saturday, June 17

Final: Sunday, June 18 By entering your details you agree to our conditions And privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. Where will the Nottingham Open 2023 be held? The Nottingham Open is held at the Nottingham Tennis Center in the United Kingdom. It is the largest public tennis center in the country, with approximately 2,500 fans watching the action on the complex’s main show court. If you’re looking for something different to watch, check out our TV guide and Streaming guide or visit our dedicated hub for more sports news. Join the Screen Test, a project by Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives. Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for just 1 delivered to your door Subscribe now. Listen to for more of TV’s biggest stars The Radio Times podcast.

