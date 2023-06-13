Amitabh Bachchan calls himself “AI Robot” in this throwback photo, see photo

Amitabh Bachchan, 80, is perhaps the most active social media celebrity. He never misses a chance to connect with his fans on social media platforms and is known as an avid internet user. His recent post on Instagram is sure to put a smile on your face.

On Monday, the superstar shared a throwback photo of herself calling herself a robot. The picture shows a relatively young Big B, dressed in a printed shirt and white pants, sitting on a couch, looking at the camera. In the picture, the actor looks dashing, but Bachchan thinks he looks like an “AI (artificial intelligence) robot.”

When sharing the photo, Big B wrote: Hahaha!!! What a great photo cleanup done (sic) by whoever sent me this making me look like an AI robot!!! Hahaha (laughing emojis).

Actor Rohit Bose Roy commented on the photo saying: The man, the legend, the God of everything he explores, the image I grew up with and decided to become an actor!! Amit ji, uffff. I miss the table tennis days! I think we should start over! Best days ever! Love you.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Amitabh Bachchan has shared a photo of herself with an AI twist. Last month, he shared this AI-generated photo of himself, created from just his voice sample. Big B wrote: Errr this shaped by AI by just my voice, just my voice sample, no wonder the head of supreme technology is stepping down, fearing what AI will do in the next few years.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s uunchai in which Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa played together.