USC’s Eryn Cayetano selected as recipient of ITA National Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award





Women’s Tennis | June 12, 2023 LOS ANGELES, California.USC women’s tennis senior Eryn Cayetano has been named a recipient of the 2023 ITA National Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award, as announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) on Monday morning. The news comes just a week after he was named the winner of the ITA Southwest Region Sportsmanship Award. A two-time All-American, Cayetano is known among teammates for her dedication to the USC women’s tennis program and her concern for others. This season, she and partner reached the NCAA doubles semifinals Maddy Sieg . On the field, Cayetano was one of the top players in all of college tennis during her career at USC. She was the 2022 ITA Fall National Champion and was ranked No. 1 in singles at the end of Fall 2022. She has been named both a Singles and Doubles ITA All-American during her career and has placed in the top three at USC setup played. her entire career. As a teammate, Cayetano is the leader in drive, work ethic and sportsmanship. She is of the highest character and treats all her opponents, her teammates, coaches and support staff with respect. She notices when someone is having a rough day and brings them coffee, writes a note or just offers her time. She is constantly doing little things to cheer up and be caring for those around her and these are so appreciated by everyone around her. The ITA Cissie Leary Award for Sportsmanship goes to a Division I women’s player who demonstrates inspiring dedication and commitment to her team, which has enhanced her team’s performance and exemplifies the spirit of college tennis. Dating back to 1997, the award is in memory of the late and widely admired Penn women’s tennis coach Cissie Leary. This year marks the second season in a row that Cayetano has received the prestigious regional award, as she was also selected for the award in 2022.

