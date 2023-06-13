County cricket: Nottinghamshire and Somerset lead the way in T20 Blast | Cricket

Ball one: Samit still slams in

Four successive wins in June have catapulted Nottinghamshire to the top of the North Group. Derbyshire and Durham fell victim this week.

Samit Patel continues to defy conventional descriptions of a professional athlete. A survivor of Twenty20 cricket’s first season in 2003, he still bats in the top five, bowls in the power plays, passes the ball when it comes close and wins Player of the Match awards. I don’t know if he passed the pre-season beep test, but it must be said, it seems unlikely.

Not that it matters if Nottinghamshire keeps winning and Samit plays his part. He is now 38, but like Teddy Sheringham who played in the Premier League at the age of 40, he didn’t have much pace to lose. If Samit does it, English cricket will be a less colorful, more homogeneous place. Until then, we should enjoy a unique cricketer who has been one of the most watched and respected over the past two decades.

Ball Two: Bears scare off Northant’s batters

Birmingham Bears are second to Nottinghamshire, having taken a run of three defeats with a come-from-behind victory over Northamptonshire at Edgbaston.

In a week when the heat of summer has finally set in, the scores reflected harder, faster pitches and tighter outfields, so the visitors must have been imagining their chances after conceding just 11 boundaries and bowling out the home side for 137. But Moeen Ali had three international spinners (Glenn Maxwell and Danny Briggs in addition to his own tweakers) at his disposal and they took a combined five for 56 from their full complement of 12 overs as Northants lost wickets at regular intervals and fell 31 runs short for their purpose.

Moeen will unexpectedly be busy in a different way for the foreseeable future, but the Bears appear well-positioned to have a run on Finals Day, which will take place at their home turf on July 15.

Ball three: Watch out for Will Smeed

Despite a five-run first defeat of the season against Hampshire last week, Somerset are closest to a quarter-final. They are six points ahead of fifth-placed Glamorgan in the South Group with six games to play.

That’s thanks to the resilience shown in a landslide 80-run victory over West Country rivals Gloucestershire on their turf. Somerset fans will be particularly pleased to see the golden boy of the last few seasons, Will Smeed, underlining his return to form with 94 from 35 balls, the kind of striking innings he’s not long talked about as an England candidate. past.

Of course you don’t hit eight sixes and eight fours in a 10 stay at the wicket without taking a few risks, and low-scoring runs will be an inevitable consequence of his play. But as England look out with some of their test calls, the man who has never scored a point in List A cricket, let alone first class, has to switch off his phone as selectors try to restructure England’s T20 side . after the next World Cup, now only 12 months away.

Tom Lammonby and Will Smeed in action for Somerset. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Ball Four: Walter is no softie

Essex rounded off a hat-trick of wins that keeps them in the mix in the South Group with an easy win over Glamorgan.

Paul Walter was the player of the match, the big Basildon boy who used his long handles to hit 78 off 34 balls, before squeezing in to catch and bowl the dangerous Chris Cooke.

Walter has been in and out of the Essex team for the past eight seasons, but has established himself in a role as a batsman who can pick up useful wickets, a long way from his debut when he opened the bowling and was listed to bat at 10, albeit just one slot below Graham Napier. For all of T20’s over-familiar, somewhat formulaic matches, it sometimes takes a player a while to find the exact way to fit their talents into a team puzzle. Walter seems to have found that in Chelmsford.

Ball Five: Batter of the Week

The recalibration of what constitutes a successful or (perhaps more accurately) fulfilling career could well be an end game, even for those of us with only a passing interest in franchise cricket.

I can’t help but look at a top-notch career that spans just 73 games, spanning 17 years with an under-30 average, and I think there must be regrets. Then others (including, I suspect, the man himself) will look at 233 Twenty20 matches with an average of 34 and a success rate of 137 with appearances all over the world and think there should be no regrets at all.

Laurie Evans is the batsman in question and he led from the front making 118 not on 60 as Surrey piled 236 for two against Glamorgan and then 93 on 51 as the Londoners topped that with 258 for six against a sad Sussex.

He’s not taking that form into this week’s championship games as he doesn’t hit the red ball these days, but I doubt he cares. Maybe we shouldn’t, although a part of me does, just a little bit.

Ball Six: Bowler of the Week

The future is coming your way very quickly in Twenty20 cricket.

Just two weeks ago, Yorkshire couldn’t win a game: now they can’t win a game, five wins in a row to take them third in the North Group and flood the club with faith. No one would suggest that justice for past wrongs should be ignored as a result of a few victories, but for the many who are not at fault, one cannot help but smile at this astonishing turn of events.

Jordan Thompson was the key man this week. His effervescent aggression and genuine enthusiasm garnered five for 21 against Leicestershire and four for 34 in the win against Worcestershire. The kind of cricketer who is too easily portrayed as a dealer in bits and pieces, he is always in the game whether bowling or batting or in the field, my kind of player.

Moreover. Thompson is a local boy, a product of a state school in Leeds and he manages type 1 diabetes, a horrible disease that you can only imagine how that diagnosis hit him at the age of 16. He is now, some 10 years later, an ambassador for Diabetes UK and a fine cricketer to boot. Well played boy, well played.