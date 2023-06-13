Doubles in Paris for duo over de Straat

Wang Xinyu (left) of mainland China and Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei kiss the trophy as they celebrate winning the French Open women’s doubles title at Roland Garros on Sunday. [Photo/Xinhua]



Wang Xinyu boosted her fledgling career with a Grand Slam victory on Sunday, capping off a hugely encouraging clay-court season for Chinese players.

Although only playing in their second tournament together after a “quick decision” to team up, the cross-strait duo of mainland China’s Wang and Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Su-wei proved to be a winning combination in the French Open women’s doubles competition.

After battling past a series of higher-ranked duos, Wang and Hsieh once again dug deep in Sunday’s final to defeat 10th-seeded pair Taylor Townsend of the United States and Leylah Fernandez of Canada, 1-6, 7-6(5 ), 6 -1, to win the Simonne-Mathieu Cup on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Wang, a 21-year-old resident of Guangdong province, became the fifth mainland Chinese player to win a doubles trophy on the Grand Slam stage, while Hsieh clinched her fifth major doubles title and her second at Roland Garros nine years after her first win. in 2014.

Last week, Wang also achieved her career-best result at a Grand Slam in the singles draw by reaching the third round in Paris, where she lost in straight sets to world No. 1 and eventual tournament champion Iga Swiatek from Poland.

Reflecting on their unexpected run to glory, the pair credited the success to their easygoing approach and complementary styles of play, which they first tested last month at a warm-up tournament in Strasbourg, France.

“It’s nice to have her by your side, definitely better than playing against her,” Wang said of Hsieh.

“I think our games fit together. I like playing with her because her personality is so relaxed and fun.

“We didn’t think too much about winning or losing, we just enjoyed each other’s company on the track, so glad we made it.”

Hsieh, 37, who only recently returned to tennis after an 18-month injury break, said she was pleased to see the energetic Wang chasing every point.

“It’s important to find a young girl (as a play partner) so that you feel fresh and young again!” said Hsieh, who made her 60th Grand Slam main-draw doubles match in Paris. “Thank you (to Xinyu) for running after every point and standing behind me. It was great to have that support.”

With both players mostly focused on singles, Wang and Hsieh decided to team up after discussing the prospect just a few minutes before the entry deadline.

The combination of Hsieh’s finesse and sharpness at the net and Wang’s batting groundstrokes from the backcourt proved unbeatable in Paris, scoring four seeded duos from the second round.

Now Wang hopes to bring the winning momentum into her singles.

“Sometimes in doubles you get faster balls back because they always come in on your return,” said Wang, who is currently ranked 64th in singles and 26th in doubles.

“In singles maybe they will wait. They will place the return first with slower spins, while in doubles the ball will be returned very quickly to my second serve.

“It helps you get used to the pace and makes you feel like the singles are slower.”

Wang has become more comfortable on clay lately and is aiming for more breakthroughs in the season’s upcoming grass golf.

“It just reassured me that I’m going in the right direction and that I need to keep playing my own game and my own style,” she said.

The men of China also had plenty to cheer about at Roland Garros, with three male players from the country in the main draw for the first time.

Among them, Zhang Zhizhen reached the third round, becoming the first male player from mainland China to do so in Paris in the Open era. That heroic run saw Zhang climb to a career-high ranking of No. 56 this week.

Last month, Zhang reached the quarterfinals of an ATP Masters tournament for the first time on the clay courts of Madrid to highlight the vastly improved performance of Chinese players on their least favorite surface.

With new talent coming through the traditionally strong female contingent and the men quickly catching up, Chinese tennis looks set to usher in a bright new era that promises more Grand Slam breakthroughs.

“I think the best is yet to come,” Zhang said of the rise.