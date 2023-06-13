Texas Tech reaches 30,000 season tickets





LUBBOCK, Texas Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday that it has officially reached 30,000 season ticket sales for the highly anticipated 2023 football season. The Red Raiders are entering their second season under head coach Joey McGuire , kick off their home game with a September 9 showdown with Oregon in what could possibly be one of the most watched non-conference games in college football. The kickoff between Texas Tech and the Ducks has already been announced at 6 p.m. on FOX Sports. Texas Tech’s home ground also features Tarleton State on Sept. 16, new Big 12 members Houston on Sept. 30 and UCF on Nov. 18, as well as Kansas State on Oct. 14 and TCU for a Thursday night primetime kick-off on Nov. 2. The Red Raiders made a memorable debut under McGuire a year ago as Texas Tech finished 8-5 overall thanks to a victory over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl and a 6-1 record at home. Texas Tech was dominant at home, defeating both Texas and Oklahoma for the first time in the same season, while also beating Houston in the first of three home wins of the year. McGuire and his staff returned most of that team this season with 16 starters returning, including 10 from the offensive side alone. That list includes quarterback Tyler Shough running back Tah Brooks as well as wide receivers Jordan Bradley And Miles Price while the defense brings back perennial starters such as defensive linemen Jaylon Hutchings And Tony Bradford Jr. as well as defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson . Season tickets are still on sale for the 2023 season for just $185 per seat by calling the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH. Tickets can also be purchased online at TexasTech.com.

