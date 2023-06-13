Playing test cricket more important to Australia than IPL, says Mitchell Starc





Mitchell Starc poses with his teammates after winning the ICC WTC Final at The Oval, London | Photo credit: ANI

Mitchell Starc, one of the best pacemakers of the current generation, is staying away from franchise cricket, including the Indian Premier League, despite the nice money on offer, as he wants to play his “best” for Australia. For Starc, playing Test cricket for Australia is paramount, a path he hopes many youngsters will follow in the future. Several of Starc’s colleagues have appeared in various T20 leagues around the world, such as the IPL and Big Bash, but the left-arm pacemaker has managed to stay away from the lures. Also read | The money is nice, but I’d like to play 100 Test matches: Mitchell Starc on IPL ahead of the World Test Championship final “I liked it [IPL]I also enjoyed my time in Yorkshire 10 years ago, but Australia will always be on top. I don’t regret it, money will come and go, but I’m very grateful for the opportunities I’ve had,” Starc said. The protector. Over a hundred years of Test cricket and less than 500 men who have played it for Australia, that in itself makes it very special to be a part of it. “The traditionalist in me still hopes there is a generation of boys and girls who want to represent their country in Test cricket. But the easy money is in franchise cricket, it’s the fastest way to fame,” he added. Also read | WTC Final | Will have to think and plan differently: Rohit after another ICC failure The 33-year-old, who last played franchise cricket for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL in 2015, is clearly confident that Test cricket will remain his priority for the foreseeable future. “I would certainly like to play in the IPL again, but my goal has long been to be at my best for Australia, whatever the format,” Starc claimed. Australia beat India by 209 runs to lift their first World Test Championship mace on 11 June. The men of Down Under now hold all ICC titles, having already won the ODI and T20 World Cups and the Champions Trophy. Also read | WTC final 2023 | Australia crush India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship title “Franchise cricket is great but you can be bought or sold or traded in 12 months while this is an opportunity [playing tests] that I’ve been lucky enough to have more than 10 years now to be able to pull on the baggy green with a lot of my close friends, guys I grew up with in the game,” Starc added. Starc praised England for changing the landscape of Test cricket while playing the Bazbal under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes, but wondered if they could make it against a high-class bowling unit like Australia in the Ashes. “If we have traditional English pitches, spinning, and if overhead conditions come into play, will they still be as aggressive with the Ashes on the line? I think we’ll find out,” said Starc.

