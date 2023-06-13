Sports
Judy Murray denies that coaches’ sex ban benefits players’ tennis performance
- Coaches often impose a sex ban on their players to try and improve performance
- Murray has had a long coaching career and claims a suspension would not be beneficial
- She also stated that she would have liked to be a professional player
Tennis legend Judy Murray has denied that sex bans in sports improve performance on the court.
Bans on intimacy have been a hot topic in tennis, with several coaches imposing bans on their players, while some stars are imposing them themselves to try to promote discipline and focus.
Australian star Nick Kyrgios explained his stance on the subject early this year, stressing that he has focused more on himself to be successful, but said sex has not been banned from his life.
Murray, meanwhile, supported the call that doing so is pointless due to the importance of a social life, as tennis is generally a rather lonely sport.
She said GB News that it is therefore normal for players to travel the world with their partners and families, and insisted that a ban on sex does not benefit the field.
Murray, mother of British brothers Jamie (left) and Andy (second right), claimed the phone call coaches sometimes make is a myth
Nick Kyrgios explained his desire to be more selfish, but said his call won’t go as far as banning sex
“No, absolutely not,” she said when asked if it’s beneficial. “I mean, it’s part of life, isn’t it? And I think one of the things about the tennis tour for sure is that it’s a very lonely existence.
“You travel around the world probably 10 and a half, 11 months a year, the circuit just goes on and on and on.
“So it’s really important to have as normal a social life as possible. And that’s why a lot of players travel with family and partners.’
Mother of British Grand Slam champion Andy and doubles star Jamie, Murray has been a successful coach in the sport but gave up the idea of playing professionally herself early in her career.
Murray also said she would have liked to become a tennis player but did not have the facilities to do so
In a conversation at Breakfast with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, she was asked if her new novel ‘The Wild Card’, about a successful elderly tennis player, reflected her own experiences.
She said: ‘I would have loved to be a tennis player, but seriously, when we came from Scotland all those years ago, we had no infrastructure, no indoor courts.
‘We played tennis in the summer, in the winter you play something else. So it was always a utopia for me.
“I went to college and started coaching as a volunteer at a local club when the boys were little and could never have imagined a career in tennis coaching, nor could I have imagined my kids winning Grand Slams.”
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
