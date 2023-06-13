Utah State Gymnastics Adds ASU Transfer Juliette Boyer to 2023 Recruiting Class





LOGAN, Utah Utah State head gymnastics coach Kristin White announced Monday the signing of Juliette Boyer, who will compete for the Aggies in the 2024 season. Utah State head gymnastics coach Kristin White announced Monday the signing of Juliette Boyer, who will compete for the Aggies in the 2024 season. White co-coached with assistant coach Rachel Slocum Boyer while the trio were together at Arizona State. “I’m thrilled that Juliette chose Utah State to pursue her fifth year of gymnastics,” White said. Rachel and I had the privilege of coaching her at Arizona State during her sophomore and junior seasons. She was a staple of many of their lineups during her time at ASU. “She has some of the finest technique in the NCAA and I know our fans will love seeing her compete in the Spectrum. Jules is an incredibly hard worker and will be an asset to our program. We look forward to its in the valley and can’t wait to get started.” Boyer, a 5-foot-3 resident of Daly City, California, has not competed since 2021 due to injury, but is looking forward to making her mark as Aggie. “I chose to move to Utah State for my fifth and senior year of gymnastics because I felt I had more to give to the sport and knew that with the help of Utah State’s incredible coaching staff, I would be able to to finish my gymnastics career the way I wanted it,” Boyer said. “Kristin, Rachel and I have developed such a great relationship during their time at ASU and I’m so excited to be their athlete again and that relationship continue to grow.” As a sophomore for Arizona State in 2021, Boyer participated in every encounter on bars and all but two on floor. She also lined up for vault and beam and competed in the all-around twice. She won the bar title against No. 3 Utah with a career-best 9,925, the highest score by a Gym Devil on bars that season. In Boyer’s freshman campaign at ASU, she received honorable mention all-Pac-12 honors in the all-around, scoring over 39.000 four times. Her best meeting of the 2020 season was against Pitt as she captured event titles on both bars (9.900) and floor (9.900) and won the all-around (39.350). Boyer is a three-time Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American and two-time Pac-12 academic honors record. She graduated from Arizona State with a bachelor’s degree in environmental design and will be working toward a second bachelor’s degree in law and constitutional studies from Utah State. The daughter of John and Persie Boyer trained at both San Mateo Gymnastics (2014-19) in Belmont, California, and the American Gymnastics Club (2003-14) in San Francisco, California. At the 2018 NorCal State Championships, Boyer was the Level 10 champion after placing first in the all-around (38.450), first on bars (9.625), first on beam (9.650), and first on floor (9.625). The two-time Junior Olympics National Championships qualifier helped her club team capture state titles for four consecutive years from 2016-19, including an undefeated season in 2017. Fans can follow the Aggie gymnastics program at twitter.com/USUGymnastics, on Facebook at Utah State Gymnastics, and on Instagram at USUGymnastics. Fans can also follow the USU athletic program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at UtahStateAthletics. -USU-

