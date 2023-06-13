Rohit’s bat-aggressive plan just isn’t working | Cricket

When Rohit Sharma joined hands with head coach Rahul Dravid after India’s disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE, it was in the hope that these astute brains would team up to end India’s barren run in ICC tournaments.

After the last cycle (2019 ODI WC, 2021 WTC, 2021 T20 WC) of failed attempts to win ICC knockout matches, it was believed that captain Virat Kohli’s exuberance had overdosed and it was time to turn to Sharma’s street wisdom to turn. . Dravid’s game sense and data handling would help India clear the final hurdle. With two major leagues of the current cycle (2022 T20 WC, 2023 WTC) ending in heavy defeats, much of the enthusiasm has waned.

While unable to lead India to trophies, Kohli consistently played Test cricket with five specialist bowlers. Armed with a crackerjack tempo bowling attack, he succeeded. What has Sharma striven for and where has he failed?

Sharma has been a proponent of playing India in a different way that hits with more freedom in T20s, ODIs and Tests. Which team is currently doing this best in all formats? He’s not saying it, but India’s skipper wants his team to hit like England.

Not with a swagger like Ben Stokes would, Sharma declared at the toss of the World Test Championship final that they would chase. India opted to bowl first with the same mindset, taking advantage of overhead conditions early and chasing down every total. But symptomatic of India’s up-and-down shows in the WTC cycle, there was a yawning gap between goal-setting and execution in the final.

Stokes England overcame a 132-run deficit in the first innings in the series decider against India in Birmingham last July. They chased 378 in the fourth innings within 77 overs. India’s best position was dashed by ambitious shots in the last three of them in the 1940s, finishing 209 runs short of Australia’s target of 444 runs.

Last year it was the same story in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Leading up to the event, Sharma continued to say how crucial it was to play T20 cricket differently. After an initial promise in bilateral T20Is, England blew India away by 10 wickets in the semi-final, chasing 169 within 16 overs. India’s much-hyped aggression came to an end. Their sluggish 62/2 midway through their innings pushed them back decisively.

That raises the question of whether the new batting approach Sharma has been talking about since she took over as India captain has ever taken off. Did India try to be consistently ahead of the game without many of their batters being able to do so?

Sharma fell trying to make a paddle sweep to scare off Nathan Lyon in his first over in the Indian second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara attempted an uncharacteristic uppercut only to be overtaken by Pat Cummins on 27. In India’s quest for a record 444 run chase, 92/1 became 93/3.

I don’t think it was a lack of concentration. Sometimes you want to be ahead of the game, you want to compete against the bowlers. Test cricket is played in a different way these days, Sharma said. If someone is bowling a really good spell, try to respect that. Otherwise, you should try to do something else to break the bowler’s rhythm. That’s what Travis Head did.

What Sharma didn’t say was that Head was just playing his game. Like how Rishabh Pant would do. Or Shreyas Iyer would be against spider in the subcontinent.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, the backbone of the Australian batsman, did not change their game. Pujara’s game plan traditionally would be to resist anything, not even the slightest fantasy. Sharma himself delivered one of his career best performances on the last tour of England by picking out his attacking moments.

The aging Indian batting line-up with constantly declining averages, the average of the top five batsmen has fallen from 43 (2017-19) to 41 (2019-21) to 34 (2021-23) – perhaps not the best to the limits to shift.

When asked by Sourav Ganguly in Star Sports, Dravid admitted that India’s batters had fallen short, but argued that the same was true of other teams, with pitches getting harder and harder as they chased wins. However, figures suggest that the averages of the top five batters of Australia, England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are on the rise.

If India has a philosophy of play, not many people on the team seem to be able to digest it. The team management’s failure to identify the right players for big games and not having enough younger reinforcements has also hurt India.

In four months, a new format and a new world title will be up for grabs. Sharma has no intention of changing the pace of play. Can he at least find the team balance?