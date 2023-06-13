An ice hockey league for tween girls launched by a Toronto mom is gaining access to prime ice time at city-run rinks after going public with their battle, but much work remains to be done to improve access, she says.

Over the weekend, Amy Laski, who founded the group, told CBC Toronto that the league’s survival was in jeopardy due to a lack of access to public skating rinks. leagues like hers with “leftover” ice age instead.

“Why shouldn’t our girls have equal access to prime-time ice cream?” she asked. “If we ever get girls or other minority groups to play hockey, we have to start redistributing the ice.”

But on Monday night, Laski got a call from the city at 11 o’clock.

After questions from CBC Toronto about its ice allocation policy, the city of Laskito offered the league a weeknight for the 2023–24 season.

“By an absolute miracle, they just called me to offer Tuesday nights,” she said. “It’s something to start with.”

Broader change needed, Mother says

However, the city making adjustments now after talking to the media does not indicate a change in city policy, she said.

In a statement to CBC Toronto, the city said it is working with Laski on the matter and called the closing offer on Tuesday night.

It said it works to make accommodations for all groups in need of ice age. Last winter, the city offered “special time slots” for women’s smiles at 29 locations, it said.

A mother of three, Laski said she scoured the Greater Toronto Area looking for a weekday girls’ recreational hockey league designed specifically for fun and skill-building. She couldn’t find one, so she created her own in fall 2021. The league started with 15 girls and has since reached the maximum of 40 members.

Laski launched the league as a nonprofit in hopes of gaining easier access to city ice, which is cheaper to run than private ice rinks.

But as she went through the city’s process to get the ice last winter, she said she was told there would be “little to no chance” of her league getting prime icetime during the week, because the city had existing contracts with legacy competitions had to be met.

Prime ice time is considered 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends, but Laski says that time was initially impossible to access.

“No one is giving up prime ice time,” she said.

From the city ice allocation policy states that his method “equal distribution among men, women, persons with disabilities, etc.”

First priority for ice allocation is given to the city’s departmental programs under Parks, Forestry and Recreation. After those programs go ice-time, the majority (60 percent) go to non-profit leagues for youth in the community, such as the tween girls’ league.

City council member calls for reconsideration of policy

City councilor James Pasternak, representing York Centre, said he has advocated for urban ice age for the girls.

A hallmark of the ice reservation policy is that leagues with a long-term relationship with the city have first right to ice age allocation, Pasternak said. Without a safe ice age, people don’t sign up for a league, he explained. .

Players who are part of the Tween Girls’ Hockey League are seen in a practice session in June. (Jason Trout/CBC News)

“We just don’t have the ice capacity, even if you combine private rinks with city rinks, to meet all the demand,” he said.

Pasternak said he has taken the matter to the city’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation, and they are “working on the situation.”

He says the policy was last reviewed in 2010 and should be reconsidered.

Girls deserve an ‘equal chance’ to play, says mother

Parent Elyse Epstein said the girls’ competition has been a great way for her daughter to become a better player and gain confidence. “She made a lot of friends,” she said.

“What makes it so much fun is that I get to make new friends and interact with people,” says nine-year-old player Norah Laski, Laski’s daughter.

For now, Laski said she’s hopeful the ice allocation policy will be updated so that another group doesn’t have to face the same challenges she did.

“I’m interested in the city changing its ice allocation policy so that our girls, and all girls, have an equal opportunity to play,” she said.