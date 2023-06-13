Leukemia survivor Helen McConnochie turns to natural remedies for quality of life

Helen McConnochie went through two bouts of leukemia. Photo/David Haxton

Ga good night’s sleep, or a decent amount of sleep, is something Helen McConnochie desperately desires.

She can only close her eyes for an hour or two before she wakes up again. One word sums it up: debilitating.

The lack of sleep left her feeling physically and mentally wrecked for a long time.

Adding to her frustration is that she has had a hard time with the constant medication.

Helen, 47, has dealt with two bouts of life-threatening leukemia and side effects.

She is tired of feeling so down most of the time and has decided to give the natural remedy route a try.

Her mom Judi McConnochie set up a Giveattle page by the name Life-saving treatmentwhich wants to raise $50,000 for hyperbaric oxygen treatment, intravenous vitamin C and other wellness treatments.

And if there were enough for a retreat somewhere other than Helen’s bedroom, that would be great.

Growing up, Helen was very fit and healthy and became an elite sportswoman, especially in netball and athletics.

Things were going well as she raised her two sons, but her life changed dramatically at the age of 33.

Helen, who now lives in Raumati Beach, was about to have surgery on both knees, but a routine blood test revealed she had acute lymphoma leukemia and had only two weeks to live if left untreated.

She underwent months of treatment at Waikato Hospital, while living in Tauranga, which led to a successful bone marrow transplant – her brother Phillip was a perfect donor match.

How she got leukemia was a mystery, but a lingering cold for a year and a neck growth probably didn’t help.

She made a good recovery, but after 18 months the leukemia returned devastatingly, leading to many more treatments, this time at Wellington Hospital.

Helen McConnochie, left, and her mother Judi. Photo/David Haxton

The treatment also included a new bone marrow transplant from a woman from Germany, as the disease outsmarted the use of Phillips bone marrow.

Helen improved again, but during ongoing treatment, which included reducing her steroid intake, she developed graft-versus-host disease in her mouth, which meant the donor bone marrow was rejected.

She’s been on a cocktail of drugs, including taking steroids, for nearly three years to try to get her back on track, but it’s taken a toll on her body, including learning to walk again.

I am hugely over it.

It destroyed me inside and out.

Lack of proper sleep, despite trying sleeping pills and hypnotherapy, was a major problem.

I haven’t slept in a very long time and it has made me a wreck.

It’s very depressing.

I actually lay in bed all night, with my eyes closed, but I didn’t go to sleep.

The lack of sleep makes you feel like you are going crazy.

My most important thing, in my entire existence right now, is sleep.

I need to sleep, that’s all.

It’s just insane.

Fatigue and lack of energy prevent her from doing much during the day; a highlight might be having a coffee at a cafe, or if she’s up for it, going for a short walk.

Helen is trying to see what happens if she doesn’t take so many pills, including cutting back on steroid use, hence the natural approach her sister Sarah suggested.

I have to see for myself what it does to my body.

Judi said Helen was in survival mode.

It threw me for six when I realized things weren’t working, so my last ditch effort was to start this Giveattle page.

I patiently waited for Helen to decide that after being ill for so long she could try something natural.

We get the feeling that regardless of hyperbaric and vitamin C, they just don’t know what to do with Helen.

She has had 18 hyperbaric oxygen treatments with the final number somewhere between 40 and 60 treatments.

Helen takes natural supplements, which her sister bought, and Judi makes sure she gets some good, nutritious vegetables.

Slowly but surely we tried to build her up the natural way.

Judi and many others are proud of how Helen has held up all along.

I’ve been saying for years that while Helen has had her moments and wanted to die, she has an inner strength and a bit of a feisty character.

I call it her rescue.