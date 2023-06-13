Sports
Leukemia survivor Helen McConnochie turns to natural remedies for quality of life
Helen McConnochie went through two bouts of leukemia. Photo/David Haxton
Ga good night’s sleep, or a decent amount of sleep, is something Helen McConnochie desperately desires.
She can only close her eyes for an hour or two before she wakes up again. One word sums it up: debilitating.
The lack of sleep left her feeling physically and mentally wrecked for a long time.
Adding to her frustration is that she has had a hard time with the constant medication.
Helen, 47, has dealt with two bouts of life-threatening leukemia and side effects.
She is tired of feeling so down most of the time and has decided to give the natural remedy route a try.
Her mom Judi McConnochie set up a Giveattle page by the name Life-saving treatmentwhich wants to raise $50,000 for hyperbaric oxygen treatment, intravenous vitamin C and other wellness treatments.
And if there were enough for a retreat somewhere other than Helen’s bedroom, that would be great.
Growing up, Helen was very fit and healthy and became an elite sportswoman, especially in netball and athletics.
My most important thing, in my entire existence right now, is sleep.
Things were going well as she raised her two sons, but her life changed dramatically at the age of 33.
Helen, who now lives in Raumati Beach, was about to have surgery on both knees, but a routine blood test revealed she had acute lymphoma leukemia and had only two weeks to live if left untreated.
She underwent months of treatment at Waikato Hospital, while living in Tauranga, which led to a successful bone marrow transplant – her brother Phillip was a perfect donor match.
How she got leukemia was a mystery, but a lingering cold for a year and a neck growth probably didn’t help.
She made a good recovery, but after 18 months the leukemia returned devastatingly, leading to many more treatments, this time at Wellington Hospital.
The treatment also included a new bone marrow transplant from a woman from Germany, as the disease outsmarted the use of Phillips bone marrow.
Helen improved again, but during ongoing treatment, which included reducing her steroid intake, she developed graft-versus-host disease in her mouth, which meant the donor bone marrow was rejected.
She’s been on a cocktail of drugs, including taking steroids, for nearly three years to try to get her back on track, but it’s taken a toll on her body, including learning to walk again.
I am hugely over it.
It destroyed me inside and out.
Lack of proper sleep, despite trying sleeping pills and hypnotherapy, was a major problem.
I haven’t slept in a very long time and it has made me a wreck.
It’s very depressing.
I actually lay in bed all night, with my eyes closed, but I didn’t go to sleep.
The lack of sleep makes you feel like you are going crazy.
My most important thing, in my entire existence right now, is sleep.
I need to sleep, that’s all.
It’s just insane.
Fatigue and lack of energy prevent her from doing much during the day; a highlight might be having a coffee at a cafe, or if she’s up for it, going for a short walk.
Helen is trying to see what happens if she doesn’t take so many pills, including cutting back on steroid use, hence the natural approach her sister Sarah suggested.
I have to see for myself what it does to my body.
Judi said Helen was in survival mode.
It threw me for six when I realized things weren’t working, so my last ditch effort was to start this Giveattle page.
I patiently waited for Helen to decide that after being ill for so long she could try something natural.
We get the feeling that regardless of hyperbaric and vitamin C, they just don’t know what to do with Helen.
She has had 18 hyperbaric oxygen treatments with the final number somewhere between 40 and 60 treatments.
Helen takes natural supplements, which her sister bought, and Judi makes sure she gets some good, nutritious vegetables.
Slowly but surely we tried to build her up the natural way.
Judi and many others are proud of how Helen has held up all along.
I’ve been saying for years that while Helen has had her moments and wanted to die, she has an inner strength and a bit of a feisty character.
I call it her rescue.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/kapiti-news/news/leukaemia-survivor-helen-mcconnochie-turns-to-natural-remedies-for-quality-of-life/AOJMMYU3IVDXVDGWSGLVZLR4PA/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Prince of the City’ actor ‘Everwood’ was 71 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Leukemia survivor Helen McConnochie turns to natural remedies for quality of life
- Best loafers for men: The most stylish and comfortable slip-on loafers
- Alpine fault rupture will be ‘largest earthquake in recorded history’
- Trumps Mar-a-Lago legal team plagued by infighting and backstabbing – Rolling Stone
- US economy will be ‘bumpy and painful’, says Goldman Sachs CEO
- ‘The Blackening’ examines the spectrum of blackness, actor says
- Toronto mom behind girls’ hockey league scores public ice time, but says change is needed
- Naomi Watts’ Courthouse Wedding Dress Couldn’t Be Dreamier
- Indonesia to play bigger role in electric vehicle manufacturing
- The AEW clash will be broadcast live on Fite for UK fans.
- BOLLYWOOD SUNDOWNER – PREMIUM YACHT PARTY (NYC) Tickets, New York