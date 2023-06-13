Jayhawk Christian Braun wins NBA title – Kansas Jayhawks





Former Kansas guard Christian Braun became the 15th Jayhawk to win an NBA title as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday night to win the 2023 NBA Finals 4-1. A rookie in 2022-23, Braun was the number 21 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Nuggets. In his first season, Braun appeared in 76 regular season games, starting six of them for top-seeded Denver. He averaged 15.5 minutes, 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and shot 49.5 percent from the field, including 35.4 percent from three-point range during the regular season. Braun played 19 playoff games and averaged 13.0 minutes, 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds with a field goal percentage of 53.3. In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Braun finished 7–8 from the field for 15 points in 19 minutes of action as the Nuggets won 109–94 to take a 2–1 series lead. Denver was the Western Conference No. 1 after going 53-29 in the regular season. In the playoffs, the Nuggets defeated Minnesota (4-1), Phoenix (4-2) and the LA Lakers (4-0) to reach the NBA Finals. The series win over Miami allowed Denver to claim its first NBA championship. Braun played three seasons in Kansas from 2019-20 to 2021-22. In 2020, the Burlington, Kansas native was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and the following season was an all-conference honorable mention in 2021. In Kansas’ 2022 NCAA National Championship season, Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection was an all-league second team selection and was part of the all-tournament teams for the Big 12 Championship and the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional. in his three seasons with KU, Braun played in 101 games with 74 starts and had 1,018 career points, 506 rebounds, 183 assists and 97 steals. Braun is now the fifth player in NBA history to win an NCAA title and an NBA title in consecutive seasons. He joins Bill Russell (1956 San Francisco; 1957 Boston Celtics), Henry Bibby (1972 UCLA; 1973 New York Knicks), Magic Johnson (1979 Michigan State, 1980 LA Lakers), and Billy Thompson (1986 Louisville; 1987 LA Lakers ). With the addition of Braun, there are 15 Jayhawks who have won 20 NBA titles during their professional careers. Braun becomes the seventh Jayhawk under head coach Bill Self to win an NBA title. He joins Wayne Simien (2006), Mario Chalmers (2012, 2013), Brandon Rush (2015), Sasha Kaun (2016), Markieff Morris (2020) and Andrew Wiggins (2022). Braun is the fifth Kansas player to win both an NCAA and NBA title and the fourth under Self. He joins Lovellette (1952 NCAA title) and Chalmers, Brandon Rush and Sasha Kaun, who were members of the 2008 NCAA National Championship team. With Andrew Wiggins winning the 2022 title with Golden State, Braun’s achievement marks the fourth time two or more different KU players have won back-to-back NBA titles. Simien (2006) and Jacque Vaughn (2007) were the first, followed by Vaughn (2007) and Paul Pierce and Scot Pollard in 2008 and Rush (2015) and Kaun (2016). Chalmers won back-to-back with the Heat in 2012 and 2013 and Clyde Lovellette also won back-to-back NBA titles with the Celtics in 1963 and 1964. KU legends Wilt Chamberlain (1972), Jo Jo White (1976), and Pierce (2008) were Jayhawks also named NBA Finals Most Valuable Players. NBA Champion Jayhawks (*Final Most Valuable Player)

Clyde Lovellette (1950-52 at KU)

1954 – Minneapolis–Lakers

1963, 1964 – Boston Celtics Maurice Koning (1955-1957 at the KU)

1960 – Boston Celtics Wilt Chamberlain (1957-1958 at KU)

1967 -Philadelphia 76ers

*1972-Los Angeles Lakers Jo Jo White (1966-69 at KU)

1974, *1976 – Boston Celtics Bill Bridges (1959-61 at KU)

1975 – Golden State fighters Wayne Simien (2002-05 at KU)

2006 – Miami heat Jacques Vaughn (1994-97 at KU)

2007 San Antonio Spurs Paul Pierce (1996-1998 at KU)

*2008 – Boston Celtics Scottish Pollard (1994-1997 at KU)

2008 – Boston Celtics Mario Chalmers (2006-2008 at KU)

2012, 2013 – Miami heat Brandon Rush (2006-08 at KU)

2015 – Golden State Warriors Sasha Kaun (2005-2008 at KU)

2016–Cleveland Cavaliers Markieff Morris (2009-11 at KU)

2020 Los Angeles Lakers Andrew Wiggins (2014 at KU)

2022 Golden State warriors Christian Braun (2020-22 at KU)

2023 Denver Nuggets

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kuathletics.com/jayhawk-christian-braun-wins-nba-title/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos